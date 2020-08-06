Accuracy

You need accuracy — 4″ groups at 25 yards are generally considered acceptable and I for one look for twice as tight. Accuracy isn’t just grouping, though. It’s also POA/POI: does your Point Of Impact coincide with your Point Of Aim? From a Caldwell Matrix rest at 25 yards I confirmed a 127-gr. +P+ hit a bit high and 147-gr. subsonic higher, while 124-gr. +P was a bit low but 115-gr. +P+ was spot-on for elevation and windage.

Shootability has to be determined on the range and if you’re serious about it, you’re judging both speed and accuracy to verifiable standards. This is why an electronic gunshot timer is so critical to personal skill development. Where do the standards come from? Google “practical pistol shooting drills” and you’ll find an abundance of widely used tests to let you know where you stand and where the sidearm in question stands compared to others when in your hands.

With the M&P Pro, I started with Bianchi Plates — 8″ steel disks at 11 yards with the 6-plate table run four times the way they do at GLOCK matches. I shoot a few GSSF matches a year and their on-line score sheets (www.gssfonline.com) give me a ready comparison for time. The S&W took 24 plates with 25 shots at about my average competition time.

On paper targets, a good test is Larry Vickers’ 10/10/10 drill: 10 shots in 10 seconds from 10 yards on an NRA B8 bulls-eye. The M&P Pro kept them all in the black with a 99 out of 100 score, the lone 9-point hit being my fault, not the gun. I made it by less than half a second (9.54 to be exact) but I’ll take the blame there too. Finally, I ran a 60-shot qualification course and the gun cleaned it. Not my tightest group over the course but not my worst either.

Altogether, this process allowed me to carry the pistol with confidence. If you haven’t done something like this with your own carry or home defense handgun, I’d strongly suggest you do. Confidence feeds competence and competence feeds confidence, like yin and yang completing a circle — what you want the gun to deliver when you’re running it.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine