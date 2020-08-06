Shootability

The gun’s features taken in context with the shooter’s attributes — size and strength, particularly in the hands, and also experience and habituation — combine in the very subjective element we call “shootability.” Hand fit is important, and this isn’t just, “it feels good” but “can the user shoot it quickly and accurately?” A big element of this is trigger reach, measured from the web of the shooter’s hand in line with the long bones of the forearm to the face of the trigger. I seem to shoot a little better when I can get the distal joint of my index finger centered on the trigger for more leverage, so the S&W M&P with its standard grip fits me perfectly in this regard. Another element is “pointing”: when you bring it up on target, are the sights in line as opposed to pointing up or down? This isn’t just for point-shooters who fire from below line-of-sight because the shooter who uses aimed fire will be faster if the sights come to his or her eye already in line. The M&P fits me for both.