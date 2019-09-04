The First Generation Colt Single Action Army

Soldier’s Gun

As almost immediately adopted by the U.S. Army for issuing to their cavalry regiments, the .45 Colt “Strap Pistol” came with 7 ½" barrels, one piece walnut grips, with finish consisting of a color case hardened frame, loading gate and hammer. The rest of the revolver was blued. Sights consisted of a very fine blade front with a simple groove down the revolver’s top-strap for a rear sight.



The only safety was a notch on the hammer. When the trigger engaged the notch it held the firing pin away from the cartridge’s primer. It wasn’t much of a safety as evidenced by the fact almost immediately upon receiving their new revolvers cavalry troopers began getting accidentally shot by them. For instance the famous 7th Cavalry received their new Colt .45 revolvers in the summer of 1874 in time to take them along on their expedition to explore the Black Hills of what is now South Dakota. At least one trooper had a stirrup fall and hit the hammer of his new Colt revolver, causing it to discharge. He was fatally wounded in the process.



The new Colt revolvers bought by the U.S. Government for a price of $13.50, including a screwdriver, were all stamped “US” on the left side of their frames. However, government inspectors were very strict and rejected what the Colt firm considered perfectly fine handguns, for minor flaws. As early as 1874, many with that “US” already stamped on the frame were then given a full nickel-plated finish, one piece grips cut of ivory and sold on the civilian market.