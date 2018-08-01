60 Years of Concealed Carry Part II

Classrooms and Ranges

Protecting family goes deeper than just carrying concealed. In Idaho, attendance in a training class with both classroom and range time is required to obtain a Concealed Weapons Permit. Arrangements were made for all of my grandkids — who live locally — to take the class. I hired the teacher and had the classes in my home on two occasions because it was the only way I could get everybody together at once.



We then made arrangements to use one of the local indoor ranges for the hands-on firing part. I should’ve known better but I thought I could pick the guns they needed for concealed carry. I soon found out my choices were not always their choices. I gave each one of them a gun and then found myself retrieving a few of them and buying them what they really wanted!



Idaho recently added an Enhanced Weapons Permit requiring more class time and more shooting. It does provide a greater number of states recognizing the permit, and makes it possible to legally carry in some extra places. I took the class in February nearly four years ago. It required a full day of class time and firing 120 rounds.



While shooting outdoors I used my S&W 3" Model 65-5 .357 “Ladysmith.” This stainless, fixed-sight sixgun is fitted with a pair of Herrett’s smooth Detective Stocks and a holster by Derry Gallagher. It rides high and close to the body, boned to the contours of the gun allowing it to be carried securely under most circumstances without the need for a safety strap. Drawing from the holster I was able to put 119 of the 120 shots in the 10-ring with a single round just slightly outside. When I don’t opt for a pocket pistol, chances are extremely high this combination is riding on my hip.



When I was shooting long-range silhouettes back in the 1980s, I found myself with the “problem” of shooting a different test gun each month. The same is true when it comes to concealed carry. There have been many over the past 60+ years and I have here only mentioned some of them.



Although I like having so many choices, I try to keep simple in whatever I’m carrying. Unless it’s a 1911 of some kind, I prefer a DA sixgun or semi-auto requiring nothing more complicated than pulling the trigger to put it into action.

