Shooting With The Shakes

When the feces hit the rotating oscillator and your body is not cooperating with what you need it to do, it’s good to be able to say to yourself, “I’ve been here before, and I know how to handle this!” I was reminded of this in early December 2023 at Tom Givens’ Rangemaster Professional Trainers Seminar, a great learning experience ending with all of us on the excellent indoor firing line of the Royal Range complex in Nashville, Tenn.

The field of contestants included almost three dozen top handgun instructors, some of whom had earned Grandmaster standing. Ego was on the line. I was shooting with a pistol I often teach with, a stock Gen5 GLOCK 19 with a SureFire light, drawn from a Kydex Bravo Concealment strong-side hip holster from under a fleece-lined woolen shirt. It was loaded with 115-grain Federal American Eagle FMJ 9mm training ammo.

I was on the far left of the firing line. Hands were in front of me. I waited for the “fire” command.

It turned out I waited too long.

“Uh, oh …”

At 75, more than half-a-century of firearms instruction had caught up with me. The first thing you lose with “shooter’s ear” — the high range nerve deafness associated with exposure to loud sounds — is the sibilant noises. Your wife says “West” and you hear “Wet.” Well, you can also lose the sound of a start whistle. My first realization it was time to shoot was when I sensed movement to my right and heard gunfire.