Before 1950, S&W’s only products in the snub-nose .38 Special market were the short barrel version of their K-Frame Military & Police service revolver later dubbed the Model 10 and the little I-Frame (.32-frame) Terrier, which held five rounds of the stubby .38 S&W round. The market perceived the short M&P as not only bigger than Colt’s six-shot Detective Special but about a quarter pound heavier, too bulky for pocket or ankle carry for most buyers’ tastes while the Terrier was just too feeble with its anemic little .38 S&W round.

Hellstrom fixed this in 1950. At a convention of IACP, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, he introduced a new revolver: an I-Frame stretched to accommodate a cylinder holding five rounds of .38 Special, slightly smaller than the Colt offering and a couple of ounces lighter. They held a contest for the IACP people to name the gun. We should not be surprised they named it after their job. It has been known ever since as the Chief Special, occasionally spelled “Chief’s Special” or “Chiefs Special.”

In the late ’50s, when S&W went to numerical designations, it got additional names: Model 36 for all chrome-molybdenum ordnance steel whether finished in blue or stainless; Model 37 if it had the aluminum Airweight frame; and the Model 60, added when they came out in stainless steel, the first revolver to be so constructed.