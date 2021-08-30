The Future?

Will we see any more snakes from Colt? I don’t see any point in resurrecting either the Boa or Viper which were only produced for one year and most of us have never ever seen one. Colt has been sold to CZ whose main focus is on semi-automatic pistols so we’ll keep our fingers crossed. However I hope they not only continue with these four snakes but also resurrect what is one of the handiest Trail Guns ever produced, the Diamondback. It’s somewhat of a miniaturized Python built on the original Cobra/Detective Special-sized frame. Whether in .38 Special, .22 Long Rifle, or even .22 Magnum it’s easy to pack all day and made for those situations in which we do not need anything more powerful. Sometimes progress really is on our side. Not very often though — but occasionally — and resurrecting the Diamondback would be a very positive step in the right direction.

Are you listening CZ?

MSRP: $1,499

Colt.com

