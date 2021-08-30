Bigger Is Better

Checking the New Anaconda against the original I found the current version is larger in almost every way. The cylinder length is now 1.909″ as compared to the 1990s version at 1.749″. With this length cylinder the New Anaconda not only easily accepts .44 Magnum loads with the original Keith bullet, but also those with 310- and 325-grain weights with plenty of room to spare. Cylinder diameter is larger slightly at 1.757″ compared to 1.749″. Notice the original was basically the same length as the diameter. The diameter of the frame in front of the cylinder has been increased from 0.894″ to 0.903″ while the diameter of the barrel is up from 0.808″ to 0.825″. The width of the top strap has been increased from 0.669″ to 0.996″.

The action has a completely different feeling being the same as used in the New Python with the DA pull dramatically improved from 13.5 lbs. to 9.75 lbs. and definitely feeling much smoother. I can’t compare the single-action pull because the old one was worked on and is now 4 lbs. while the new one comes in at 6 lbs. but with a creep-free, smooth feeling. However, for my everyday use I will have the trigger pull brought down to 3 to 4 lbs. Colt is using the same main spring in the Anaconda as the Python resulting in cocking it double-action feeling very light.

There’s a polished stainless steel finish except for the top strap and top of the frame, which are a matte finish. Just as with the original Anaconda — and both the old and New Python — the barrel has a ventilated rib with three slots. Also, as on the original, the ejector rod is fully enclosed by the heavy under-lugged barrel. The rear sight is all black and fully adjustable while the front sight is a ramp-style with a red insert. The front sight is of the interchangeable system locked in place from the front with an Allen screw and other front sights are available and easily changed. With the quality and MSRP of this new snake I think it would be a good idea if Colt would include several front sights with each of these New Anacondas. The top of the frame is tapped and threaded for a scope mount.

The action features a transfer bar safety and the hammer spur is finely serrated allowing easy cocking without irritating the thumb. The trigger is wide and also serrated, again not so sharp as to irritate the trigger finger. The grips are finger groove rubber with a pebble-grained finish and turned out to be the same style as the Hogue grips I have installed on my New Python. The cylinder release, pulled backwards, operates quite smoothly and easily.

The left side of the barrel is marked in two lines with “ANACONDA” and “.44 MAGNUM” while the right side bears the inscription “COLT’S MFG. HARTFORD CT. USA”. The serial number is on the right side of the frame above the trigger and I am happy to say there are no warning labels.