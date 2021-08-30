Shooting
Both the factory loaded Buffalo Bore 255 Keith and the SIG SAUER 240 V-Crown JHP .44 Magnum loads group right at 1″ for five shots at 25 yards, with muzzle velocities of 1,438 fps and 1.317 fps respectively. Switching to handloads using Hornady JHP bullets also gave excellent results, with the 200 JHP over 20.0 grains of #4227 coming in at 1,052 fps; 240-grain XTP over the same charge resulted in 1,053 fps while this same bullet over 18.5 grains of #2400 clocked out at a respectable 1,276 fps. All three loads grouped five shots right at 1″ at a distance of 25 yards.
I got a very pleasant surprise when I switched to Buffalo Bore Heavy .44 Special loads. Some .44 Magnum sixguns will shoot the shorter .44 Special loads well while others give mediocre performance. This New Anaconda performs exceptionally well with .44 Special loads. Their 180 JHP clocked at 1,202 fps with a 1-3/8″ group and the 255 Hard Cast Keith Gas Check Outdoorsman was at 1,058 fps and a 1″ group. The most accurate load of all I tried — grouping five shots into 7/8″ at 25 yards — was the 190-grain Soft Cast HP at 1,219 fps. All of these loads should do quite well for hunting deer-sized critters.
For those interested in heavy-bulleted loads for the Anaconda, 21.5 grains of WW296 or H110 with the 295-grain GC Keith-style bullet clocks out right at 1,300 fps, while the Speer 300-grain JSP over the same charge is right at 1,200 fps. The RCBS #44-300 over this same charge is an excellent-shooting load clocking out right at 1,335 fps. The Ray Thompson designed .44 Lyman #431244GC bullet, which is a 255-grain SWC Gas Check, is an excellent shooting bullet when loaded over 25.0 grains of WW296/H110 for just under 1,400 fps or 22.0 grains of #2400, clocking out right at 1,475 fps. I’ve been using these loads for the past 30 years in my original Anaconda, although definitely in moderation these days, and they are certainly capable of handling anything in the lower 48.