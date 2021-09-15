Living Antiquity

The featured LeMat is numbered 451, which puts it seven guns before the last known First Model LeMat. Pistols in this production run still had the ram lever (missing on this gun) on the right side, a feature the military testers recommended be changed to the left side. Some experts feel a missing ram indicates a battle-used weapon as there is evidence they were removed to make the pistol easier to use and carry.

LeMat 451 sports a stylish spur trigger guard, much like the Smith & Wesson Model 3 Russian. This was dropped during the Transition period.

The barrel markings are engraved, which, while stylish, required extra skill and added cost. Later production revolvers switched to cheaper roll-stamps.

The pistol barrel on a LeMat screws onto the shotgun barrel. Early First Pattern LeMat revolvers required a spring-loaded lever to be depressed, allowing the barrel to unscrew. The casting and machining to fit the lever added expense. LeMat 451 shows the barrel lock lever had changed to a cheaper flip-out lever. We can assume it’s original as it sports the same serial number and font as the rest of the serial number markings on the revolver.

LeMat 451 still features the pin-type cylinder lock, an extremely complicated and expensive system changed in later production revolvers. Reports claim combat grit filled the pin holes and caused the cylinder to either over- or under-rotate.

It’s exciting to imagine who originally owned this revolver. The odds are great it went to a high-ranking officer, and we can assume this for several reasons. The LeMat was not cheap. It was roughly three times as expensive as other revolvers manufactured for the Confederacy. The original contract price was $35 each but inflation and blockade-running costs drove the price to $80 — over $2,750 in today’s money! Issuing such an expensive weapon to a rank and file soldier would have not been cost-effective for a country struggling to sell cotton and fund a war.

LeMat knew how to generate buzz about his product. If there was a possibility of an endorsement for a government contract, LeMat made sure the person received one of his pistols. Several notable Confederate generals carried a LeMat. Beauregard received two. One was accidentally left at a friend’s home, so he gifted it to them and procured another. Jeb Stewart was shot as he was firing his LeMat at Union soldiers. Stonewall Jackson allegedly owned one, but proof of this has disappeared over the years.

Some LeMat revolvers were stolen from shipments and a rare few made it to the Confederate civilian market.