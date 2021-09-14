Mossberg introduced the 590 Shockwave in 2017. Featuring a 14″ barrel and a Raptor bird’s-head pistol grip, the 12-gauge pump gun skirted BATFE regulations.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives has confirmed the 590 Shockwave as a “firearm” per the Gun Control Act (GCA) but it is not a Class 3/NFA firearm. This only speaks to its Federal status. There could be local/state laws prohibiting the sale or possession of this gun in your state. Consult the laws of your state for clarification. Just as with any other pistol grip firearm, it’s legal to own for anyone over 21 years of age who can legally buy a gun.

The Shockwave’s Raptor bird’s head pistol grip is uniquely shaped to minimize felt recoil. The shotgun includes all the features making Mossberg pump-actions the choice for millions worldwide — ambidextrous safety, dual extractors, positive steel-to-steel lockup, twin action bars and a smooth operating anti-jam elevator.

Mossberg offers several variants, including 20 gauge. One of the latest renditions is the Nightstick. It varies from the standard version in having wood furniture instead of polymer while the hand strap on the forend is leather instead of nylon.

It shares the following features with the original Shockwave.

• 5+1 capacity

• 3″ chamber

• Heavy-wall barrel

• 14.375″ cylinder-bore barrel

• 26.37″ overall length

• Bead front sight

• Matte blue finish

• Sling swivel stud on rear of Raptor grip and end of magazine cap.