Shooting Fundamentals

In concept, combat shooting fundamentals between the autopistol and revolver aren’t so different. Stance is pretty much a non-issue and in real-life there is absolutely no guarantee you’ll be standing on your feet. You may be seated behind the wheel of your car or in a fast food restaurant when Mr. Murphy comes to call. But when teaching this fundamental, I suggest utilizing a balanced fighting stance with nose forward of the shoulders and shoulders slightly forward of the hips. The support side foot is slightly forward of the strong side foot, but the upper body is almost square to the threat. The toes point forward. This helps facilitate movement, provides a steady platform and works with both handguns and long guns.

Grip and trigger control tend to be somewhat different critters indeed. In concept, the way we align the sights and obtain a reliable index on a threat remains the same, but sighting equipment on many small-frame revolvers is vastly inferior to autopistols. Let’s consider the issue of grip first.

In my perfect world, I prefer to get a two-hand grip if the situation allows. With a pistol, most of us prefer to get the strong hand as high as possible up on the backstrap and have both thumbs pointing forward with a firm grip. This affords us excellent stability and minimizes lateral dispersion of shots on the target.

However, this trick can’t be performed with a revolver, as the thumb will get burned from hot gases escaping between the forcing cone and cylinder. Instead, I would still take a high grip on the backstrap with the strong hand and wrap the support hand around the opposite grip panel, thumb over strong hand thumbnail. The index finger of the support hand is placed hard under the triggerguard.

Trigger manipulation with a revolver is different than with an autopistol. While there are currently multiple trigger systems utilized with pistols, including traditional DA, DAO, and SA, the SA with the short, striker-fired system seems to be the most popular. These triggers tend to break when 6-7 lbs. of rearward pressure is applied with a relatively short distance of travel and short reset. This is pretty much 180 degrees from a double-action revolver with a long, heavy stroke and full-length reset. My solution is to get some snap caps and dry fire the heck out of your revolver. Trigger control is indeed the most difficult fundamental to master and the learning curve is a little steeper with a revolver than an autopistol. But anyone can get a handle on it with proper practice.

The key to shooting any handgun accurately is lining up the muzzle with what you plan to shoot and holding it as still as possible while you depress the trigger — simple stuff in theory until you factor in hard-to-see sights of a snubbie revolver and a short sight radius. The milled notch rear and front ramp on many revolvers is difficult to define under ideal conditions, in poor light under extreme stress it can be a nightmare.

You may want to consider some sort of sight upgrade so you can get on target quickly. Consider a Big Dot front sight from XS Sights or a fiber-optic front sight from HIVIZ. Point shooting can work if a threat presents a large target and at arms length. I much prefer having a set of sights I can quickly define. Even a coarse or crude alig