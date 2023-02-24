Archangel Nomad 10/22 Conversion

Beauty Really Is Only Skin Deep

All normal little boys dream of rolling in a really cool car. I got my driver’s license at 15. I wouldn’t trust today’s 15-year-old boys unsupervised with rubber bands, much less an automobile, but apparently the human animal was somehow different back then. The apex predator back in my day was Thomas Magnum’s fire engine red Ferrari 308 GTS.

Magnum, P.I. ran from 1980 through 1988. The brainchild of Donald Bellisario and Glen Larson, this wildly popular TV show orbited around the adventures of a former Navy SEAL-turned-private investigator named Thomas Magnum played inimitably by Tom Selleck. Magnum mooched off of a lyrically successful though faceless novelist named Robin Masters. Watching the show also planted a seed about how cool being a rich and famous writer might be. Trust me, after writing professionally for some three decades now myself — reality can be a cruel mistress.

Magnum lived for free on Robin Master’s expansive estate, driving his cool cars and generally being a human leech. In retrospect, I suppose he seemed more like O.J. Simpson’s professional house guest Kato Kaelin than an actual productive citizen. Regardless, for a skinny awkward 15-year-old in 1981, Magnum’s red Ferrari was my key to popularity, girls and general all-around awesomeness. Obtaining such a car for a guy like me working as a janitor in a local drug store, however, was another thing entirely.

I actually researched it back when I was 16. That car would have set me back $58,550 new in 1982. That’s around $200,000 in today’s money. I made $56.26 every two weeks working every afternoon and every Saturday at the drug store. I would have had to save every penny I made for 40 years to make the sexy beast my own. As I am 56 now I guess had I just been patient this magnificent ride would have been mine right about now. Considering this was admittedly somewhat impractical, I considered my alternatives.

The next best thing was a kit car. I pored over those things in the classified ads of Popular Mechanics in a manner flirting with unseemly. These mail order kits usually consisted of a fiberglass body kit somehow bolted onto a VW Beetle, making it look like a high-end supercar in dim light. Alas, the end result would still sound like an asthmatic cicada on the road and would only accelerate properly if dropped off a cliff. However, it would look cool, and for a 16-year-old in desperate need of a proper date, this was all that mattered.

In the end, my dad helped me land a 1970 Buick Skylark convertible. My metallic blue Skylark was the only ragtop in my small Mississippi town. As such, my car always led the Christmas parade underneath whatever bit of nicely adorned female hotness had been laboriously selected that year. While hardly a Ferrari 308 Quattrovalvole, the car did help me snag a cheerleader of my own. Now four decades and three kids later, I’d say the old Skylark rendered admirable service.

So why all this vapid jabber about teenaged dream cars? Because there are, believe it or not, some serious parallels for the modern American gun nerd desirous of adding a proper Information Age assault rifle to his stable. Landing a real-deal Heckler and Koch G36 entails either investing in a viable Class 3 firearms business, tracking down an expensive Tommybuilt semiauto clone or enlisting in the German Army. For those unwilling or unable to follow one of those three paths, the Archangel Nomad is the next best thing.