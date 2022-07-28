What’s in your pocket?

Pocket Tools

Multi-tools are the epitome of the Jack of All Trades concept. Besides being easy to carry, they do a bunch of things though not any one thing well. I’ve used various models over the years — Leatherman, Gerber, Swiss Army, Schrade, etc. At the advice of a friend in the aviation world, I picked up a Leatherman Skeletool. It’s a minimal design so it’s light and doesn’t have a doohickey to do everything but it’s lean and easier to carry. The roster includes pliers, a single knife blade, flat and cross-tip screwdriver, with both a pocket clip and a spring-loaded gate for attaching.

The Skeletool has proven to be a godsend for the road trip I’m taking while writing this column. The sway bars for the trailer I’m towing have spring-loaded locks. The only thing with me that releases them every time? The Skeletool’s flat tip screwdriver blade!

I like this design so much, I’ve bought more.

Several months ago, I also started carrying a notebook. I use one from Eagles & Angels which holds a notebook and business cards so I don’t forget suggestions or ideas.

But what about guns and knives? We’ll get there.

The contemporary environment has changed radically over the last few years. As a result, I like the idea of having OC spray available. A POM OC canister is attached to my keys. To steal a line from Chuck Haggard of Agile Tactical Training, it’s nice to have something between a harsh word and a gun.

What about guns and knives?

Yes, I carry a knife. A smaller design of the Colonel Blade is my regular fixed blade. Sadly, they too seem to have gone out of business.

I also carry a handgun and a spare magazine as a matter of course. Most of the time, it’ll be a Smith & Wesson Performance Center 4″ Shield 9mm with a pistol-mounted optic. The extra magazine has a +2 extension for a total of 10 rounds. The holster is from JM Custom Kydex and I’ve bought more than a few holsters from them. The mag pouch comes from Tucker Gunleather.

If you’ve been following AmericanCop.com, you’ve seen a series about evaluating your situation to make an informed decision on your gear choices. In my reality, this setup handles over 90% of the difficulties in my life. Base your gear choices on a realistic assessment of your world.

