Terra Cell Game Cam

Written By Roy Huntington
2023
Okay, so I thought this would be a silly waste of time. I mean, who “needs” cellular service for a game camera, really? Call me sold on the idea now. For as little as $119 (this model) and a $10 a month service charge, you can get unlimited photos sent right to your phone. The app shows you battery life, cellular signal strength, photos taken, etc. and you can adjust quality, numbers of pics in a burst and other options from the app. I keep mine on a tripod and move it around the property to see what’s going on. It’s always fun to check the app and see a close-up of some deer giving you the eyeball. Great for security too.

WildGameInnovations.com

