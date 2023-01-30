EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

MOLLE-compatible gun belts are fantastic for carrying and structuring your holster, mag pouch(es), flashlight, tourniquet, drop pouches and beef jerky organizer. The problem is they tend to be larger and bulkier than a steamship hawser wrapped around your waist. Thus you must make the choice between being fully kitted out for an invasion or using a leather belt to hold a smaller selection of gear.

Now, you can get the best of both worlds with the Tac Shield RZR MOLLE Gun Belt. Covered in their low-bulk RZR MOLLE, the heavyweight but slim-profile nylon belt also has hook-n-loop fasteners inside to snuggle up securely with their nylon inner belt. Thus, the 1.75″ belt will hang your holster and a variety of pouches — secure and stable — but by unhooking the patented quick-release Cobra buckle, you can dump the entire assemble with ease. It’s perfect for range work or conquering your nearby third-world dictator.

MSRP: $119.99
TacShield.com

