Ravin R26 Crossbow

Eye Catching

I’d been researching crossbows for quite some time and hadn’t made a decision when I stumbled across something new and interesting in the Velocity Outdoor booth at a trade show. Hanging on the wall was a really short, compact crossbow by Ravin. This wicked-looking item caught my attention and, after handling it, I had to try it out.



The overall length is only 26" and to say it’s compact would be an understatement. The axle width is only 5.75" when cocked and 9.25" un-cocked, making it the shortest and narrowest high-performance crossbow made. The little jewel weighs only 6.5 lbs. so you won’t feel like you’re packing a log around all day.



When I received the Ravin R26, I was like a little kid at Christmas. I’ve watched TV commercials where someone is shooting groups at 100 yards with the Ravin and now I had one to try out!



There are many attributes enhancing the overall performance in this crossbow. The frictionless flight system is just one of them. HeliCoil technology allows the arrow and string to free float above the rail, eliminating friction. This design provides consistent accuracy and increases the life of the string. The system keeps both cams perfectly level when drawing and shooting. Rail friction decreases arrow speed while increasing inconsistent launch.



One particular feature I appreciated was the cocking system. This ultra-compact integrated mechanism is built into the stock design and I found cocking the Ravin to be easy. The system is ambidextrous and you can de-cock the crossbow without having to shoot it in to a practice target — a handy feature indeed!



Another unique feature is the Trac-Trigger firing system. This built-in mechanism slides forward on the rail, clasping directly to the exact center of the string each and every time the bow is drawn. The Trac-Trigger automatically activates the safety when the bow reaches full draw. The trigger breaks clean every time.



My test unit arrived with a 100-yard illuminated 1.5-5X Ravin scope. It’s a slick-looking optic measuring less than 9" and fits perfectly on the Picatinny-style rail. The scope had rings already attached and mounting was painless. This optic has aiming points from 20 to 100 yards and the clarity was superb.



Six Ravin practice arrows with 100-grain field points and specialized nocks were also included. A quiver and mounting bracket also come standard. For those hunters who wish to carry their bow with a sling, built-in sling mounts are standard. The fully assembled and pre-tuned Ravin was now ready for the range and I was anxious to see how well it would perform.