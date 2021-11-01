New Products: Gun, Gear, Holsters Jan 2022 Issue
1911 EMISSARY
SPRINGFIELD ARMORY
Springfield Armory’s 1911 Emissary in .45 ACP has a 5″ forged stainless steel, match-grade, bull barrel. The frame and slide are forged stainless steel as well. Overall length is 8.4″; weight is 40 oz. Its recoil system is a one-piece full-length guide rod. The 1911 Emissary sports VZ Grips Thin-Line G10 and Tritium/Luminescent Front sight with Tactical Rack U-Notch rear and comes with two 8-round magazines. MSRP: $1,279. For more info: (800) 680-6866, store.Springfield-Armory.com
6mm ARC Rifles
American Tactical, Inc.
American Tactical’s Mil-Sport Rifle and Omni Hybrid Maxx Rifle are now offered in 6mm ARC. The cartridge is known for its low recoil and high accuracy, making it ideal for these two rifles. The 6mm ARC rifles feature an 18″ barrel and 15″ MLOK-style rail. Both models have the ATI SR-1 Rear Stock and the Omni Hybrid Maxx model has a Nano Composite Trigger Kit. MSRP: $949.95 for the Mil-Sport; $829.95 for the Omni Hybrid Maxx. For more info: (800) 290-0065, AmericanTactical.us
Minimalist Persian
CRKT
The Minimalist Persian has a long curvature design with a minimalist Micarta grip for control and precision. It has an OAL of 5.81″ and weighs 2 oz. Its 2.76″ blade is made of 8Cr13MoV steel with a bead blast finish. The handle is glass-reinforced nylon. The Minimalist Persian comes with a polypropylene sheath. MSRP: $39.99. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
Single Action Outdoorsman
Galco
The Single Action Outdoorsman is great for field carry of a single-action revolver, whether for hunting or peace of mind in the wilderness. It can be worn strong side or crossdraw at the user’s discretion. Made of premium steerhide, the SAO holster employs a retention strap for simplicity and security in the brush. Tension screw adjustment allows for a custom fit to the revolver. The SAO fits belts up to 1 3/4″. MSRP: $114. For more info: (623) 434-7070, GalcoGunleather.com
Waterproof LED Spotlight
Cyclops
The Waterproof LED Spotlight from Cyclops has a standard pistol grip/lamp body configuration for easy and fatigue-free use. The chassis is a combination of aluminum, PC, rubber and TPR for a comfortable, no-slip grip and to protect the unit from hard impact. The housing is waterproof, dustproof (IP67) and floats in water. The front spotlight is powered by a really bright 20W XHP50.2 Cree LED. At the back is a 6W Cree XP-G3 LED that serves as a floodlight or a lantern. MSRP: $89.99 for 700 lumens; $44.99 for 300 lumens. For more info: (877) 269-8490, CyclopsSolutions.com
ABDO Magazine Pouch
Tenicor
With its simple and low profile design, the ABDO Magazine Pouch is built for everyday carry. Utilizing the security of the T1 clip by Discreet Carry Concepts, the magazine sits close to the body and hidden from view. Made from a thick and durable thermoplastic, the ABDO is optimized for appendix carry, forward of the hip. Works with the G43, PDP, P365, Shield+ and more. MSRP: $47. For more info: [email protected], Tenicor.com
TD SSM-BUIS Iron Sight Set for SIG SAUER P320
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown partnered with TruGlo to create the TD SSM-BUIS Iron Sight Set for SIG SAUER P320. The sight sets work in conjunction with TangoDown’s recently released optic mounts. Front sights are precision-machined steel, with optional HD ring or Tritium dot only. Rear sights are non-Tritium, with a location-locking set screw. MSRP: $86.65. For more info: (909) 392-4757, TangoDown.com
G2 Series Backer
N8 Tactical
N8 Tactical announces the next generation in EDC holster technology with the G2 Series Backer. This second-generation series of holsters combines three layers: 1) black leather ergonomically contoured for a no-pinch fit and support for the handgun; 2) moisture-proof neoprene, prevents sweat and body oils as well as uncomfortable pressure points; and 3) a perforated suede material positioned next to the skin or clothing to reduce chaffing and prevent uncomfortable bunching and pulling. MSRP: Starting at $44.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, n8tactical.com
Crawford 1 Flipper
Cold Steel
The Crawford 1 Flipper is a flip-open pocketknife designed by Wes Crawford. The blade, constructed of Japanese 4034 steel is 3.5″ long and 3.3mm thick. The hollow-ground edge offers razor-thin sharpness that’s easy to maintain. A flipper integrated into the tang provides fast and smooth one-hand blade deployment. The handle is made of Zy-Ex, a glass-reinforced nylon with high-traction rubber inlays textured for maximum grip with wet or slippery hands. MSRP: $49.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, ColdSteel.com
Multitool Holster
Versacarry
Comfortably and conveniently carry your multitool, flashlight and pen with Versacarry’s Multitool Holster. Made of vegetable-tanned water buffalo leather and sewn together with industrial-grade nylon thread, this holster can be used with standard 1.5″ wide belts. It’s proudly made in the U.S.A. and comes with a lifetime warranty. MSRP: $44.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Acropolis 3- and 4-Person Tents
ALPS Mountaineering
ALPS Mountaineering introduces the Acropolis 3- and 4-Person Tents. Designed to accommodate either three or four adults, the Acropolis uses a free-standing pre-bent pole system with a top cross pole for more interior space than dome tents. The Acropolis is a three-season tent. Mesh walls provide warm-weather sleeping comfort and ventilation. A 75D 185T full-coverage polyester fly with 1,500mm coating can be deployed for cool nights or inclement weather. MSRP: $299.99 for the 3-Person; $349.99 for the 4-Person. For more info: (800) 344-2577, ALPSMountaineering.com
Pro Model 1911
D&L Sports
D&L Sports Pro Model 1911 pistols continue to lead the way with state of the art innovations and old world craftsmanship in each firearm. The Pro Model is offered in .45 ACP. MSRP: Starting at $2,600. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
GripFix Hump Eliminator
OT Defense
You can now fix the GLOCK issue, that is, the way it naturally points towards the sky with the GripFix Hump Eliminator. With GripFix, you can fix the GLOCK “hump,” stipple the finished product and leave holes in the back of the frame to allow water and dirt to fall out the base. You can either reshape and glue and/or melt the removed portion back into place, or use one of OT Defense’s Flat Backstraps (sold separately). MSRP: $79.99. For more info: (541) 566-6908, store.OTDefense.com