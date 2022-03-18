EXCLUSIVES: BENELLI ULTRA LIGHT 20 GAUGE SHOTGUN

Lewis Lead Remover

Written By Roy Huntington
2022
5

I dearly love to shoot, especially revolvers, but just as dearly hate to clean the things. During a phase in the middle 1970s I was shooting tens of thousands of .38 wadcutters yearly and my 6″ Model 19 PPC gun was pretty much a constant lead mess. After trying everything, I stumbled onto the Lewis Lead Remover and presto — suddenly “getting the lead out” was fast and easy. No fooling. You basically use a cleaning-rod-like contraption to pull brass-screen covered fittings through the barrel and chambers. The brass screen scrapes the lead out while not harming the steel one bit.

Follow up with a bit of solvent, a bore brush, then some patches and you’re good to go. I could de-lead my shooter in about 10 minutes and so can you. It comes in all the calibers you need and costs about $30 depending on the kit you buy. Brownells bought the company some years ago so get it right from them.

MSRP: Starting at $36.99

Brownells.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine May 2022 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
“Practical”...
If the pending currency collapse/alien invasion/zombie apocalypse does ever upend civilized society, I will indeed grab my favorite black rifle and...
Read Full Article
New Products...
The newest guns, magazines and accessories!
Read Full Article
Single- and...
Triggers on most current bolt-action hunting rifles are single stage. To fire the rifle, the trigger finger applies continually increasing pressure on the...
Read Full Article
2022
5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

used revolver
Buying a Used...
Buying a used sixgun can seem like a daunting task but in today's episode, Roy Huntington offers his expert advice on how to shop for a used revolver.  He...
Read Full Article
Lewis Lead Remover
After trying everything, I stumbled onto the Lewis Lead Remover and presto — suddenly “getting the lead out” was fast and easy.
Read Full Article
Can You Survive...
The Gun Cranks look at today's political situation and discuss if there is a nuclear attack, who would be able to survive.
Read Full Article