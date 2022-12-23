Finch Hatfield

The Gunstock pattern is not the most common pocketknife style but more than a few firearms users have embraced it over the years. Finch Knife Company has made a name for itself for their modern day send-ups of classic pocketknife patterns and their new Hatfield model will delight Gunstock aficionados. The Hatfield is a Jack design (one or more blades at one end only) with a modern flipper mechanism for opening the blade rapidly, a liner-lock mechanism for locking and deploying the blade, and a pocket clip for accessible carry. They’ve added these modern features without bastardizing the original Gunstock.

The Hatfield is 3.50″ closed and our review model here is decked out in Bocote Wood scales. There’s a stainless steel bolster at the base and a cool birds-eye pivot up top. The scales are mounted over stainless steel liners with an open back, the front configured into a liner-lock with a knurled section for adding grip to the tip of the locking leaf for a surer grip when releasing the blade. On the backside is a nicely milled pocket clip mounted for tip-up carry or you can remove it for pocket carry. The blade is a 2.75″ mirror finished clip point of upscale 154CM stainless steel, known for excellent edge retention. A Finch escutcheon graces the front scale. Weight is an easy-to-please 3.2 oz.