Finch Hatfield

Reviving The Gunstock Design
Written By Pat Covert
2023
2

The Finch Knife Co. Hatfield model combines the old Gunstock pattern with
modern conveniences without bastardizing the look and overall feel of the original.

The Gunstock pattern is not the most common pocketknife style but more than a few firearms users have embraced it over the years. Finch Knife Company has made a name for itself for their modern day send-ups of classic pocketknife patterns and their new Hatfield model will delight Gunstock aficionados. The Hatfield is a Jack design (one or more blades at one end only) with a modern flipper mechanism for opening the blade rapidly, a liner-lock mechanism for locking and deploying the blade, and a pocket clip for accessible carry. They’ve added these modern features without bastardizing the original Gunstock.

The Hatfield is 3.50″ closed and our review model here is decked out in Bocote Wood scales. There’s a stainless steel bolster at the base and a cool birds-eye pivot up top. The scales are mounted over stainless steel liners with an open back, the front configured into a liner-lock with a knurled section for adding grip to the tip of the locking leaf for a surer grip when releasing the blade. On the backside is a nicely milled pocket clip mounted for tip-up carry or you can remove it for pocket carry. The blade is a 2.75″ mirror finished clip point of upscale 154CM stainless steel, known for excellent edge retention. A Finch escutcheon graces the front scale. Weight is an easy-to-please 3.2 oz.

The Hatfield sports current componentry such as an optional flipper mechanism,
liner-lock mechanism and pocket clip, which is removable for deep pocket carry.

Why You’ll LIke It

If you love the old pocketknives but appreciate the features of the current space age, the Hatfield is a perfect blend. You can open the blade old-style with the Hatfield’s long-pull nail or zing it out in a flash with the flipper. The overall fit ’n finish is top shelf for a production knife, a trait I’ve found on all Finch fare. We have a full feature on the company in our January/February issue of American Handgunner that will give you an idea of other models available.

FinchKnifeCo.com

