A Blade For Lion Things

Everyone wants to be a lion,

until they have to do lion things.

~ Dr. Eric Thomas

I tested the Ocaso Strategy, a liner lock flipper with aluminum scales, deep pocket clip, and K110 steel. This is a gentleman’s blade appropriate for transition into lion things.

Ocaso Knives makes premium EDC knives with refined looks, but are mission-capable by design. The Strategy blade design is between a drop point and a clip point. Since it is a flipper, the flipper part becomes a finger guard that flows naturally into the finger recesses of the handle.

The blade’s wedge/false edge is longer than the back, giving it a lean taper in the blade profile. The blade is 3.5″x0.12″, larger than most gentlemen’s blades, and smaller than a field knife. The pivot screw has the Ocaso logo stamp. It is just a nice touch, yet gives texture from thumb to index when flipping. The other end has a Torx opening, allowing for adjustment or (gasp) disassembly. The chassis of the Strategy has lightening holes and hourglass-shaped screw shafts/standoffs. The open design allows for easy maintenance and cleaning.

Why would the average person like the Strategy? First, it is extremely low profile. It carries so low in the pocket that only the top of the clip shows. It is flat and slim, but the finger-root handle still fills the hand. It has enough blade to do real knife work. The clip is reversible, allowing for “tip up,” left or right.

Low-profile carry has its limitations. Because this rides so deeply in the pocket, I found it slows the deployment placed in the back pocket. However, in the front/pockets, it is lightning fast. Where would the Strategy be extra effective? Because it is only 3.6 oz., the Strategy can perch in the Napoleon pocket, where deployment puts it at the ready for cheesecake or failed negotiation.

The back and the handle of the Strategy are smooth. Although I prefer a little jumping where my thumb lays, there’s plenty of grip improvement available.