A Blade For Lion Things
Everyone wants to be a lion,
until they have to do lion things.
~ Dr. Eric Thomas
I tested the Ocaso Strategy, a liner lock flipper with aluminum scales, deep pocket clip, and K110 steel. This is a gentleman’s blade appropriate for transition into lion things.
Ocaso Knives makes premium EDC knives with refined looks, but are mission-capable by design. The Strategy blade design is between a drop point and a clip point. Since it is a flipper, the flipper part becomes a finger guard that flows naturally into the finger recesses of the handle.
The blade’s wedge/false edge is longer than the back, giving it a lean taper in the blade profile. The blade is 3.5″x0.12″, larger than most gentlemen’s blades, and smaller than a field knife. The pivot screw has the Ocaso logo stamp. It is just a nice touch, yet gives texture from thumb to index when flipping. The other end has a Torx opening, allowing for adjustment or (gasp) disassembly. The chassis of the Strategy has lightening holes and hourglass-shaped screw shafts/standoffs. The open design allows for easy maintenance and cleaning.
Why would the average person like the Strategy? First, it is extremely low profile. It carries so low in the pocket that only the top of the clip shows. It is flat and slim, but the finger-root handle still fills the hand. It has enough blade to do real knife work. The clip is reversible, allowing for “tip up,” left or right.
Low-profile carry has its limitations. Because this rides so deeply in the pocket, I found it slows the deployment placed in the back pocket. However, in the front/pockets, it is lightning fast. Where would the Strategy be extra effective? Because it is only 3.6 oz., the Strategy can perch in the Napoleon pocket, where deployment puts it at the ready for cheesecake or failed negotiation.
The back and the handle of the Strategy are smooth. Although I prefer a little jumping where my thumb lays, there’s plenty of grip improvement available.
Simple Is Better
The knife industry has taken a few steps forward with manufacturers, going with bearings rather than washers and better steel. The Strategy has caged stainless steel bearings. I didn’t have to tell you that. The blade flips out smoothly and instinctively, about as well as a spring assist, except this is not a spring assist. Simple is better. One can also feel the indexing detent that prevents accidental deployment. It is so subtle the blade simply “nudges out.” This is one of the best and most natural flipper actions I have seen in a while, and it makes it a very cool fidget knife.
The Strategy uses K110 steel, which is D2 by another name. It is a pretty well- rounded tool steel, which is why knife makers put it in working knives. It is right in the middle of good wear, hardness and toughness, making it pretty maintenance- free. I like D2 because it is the dividing line between “holds an edge” and “easy to sharpen.” For the applications in which one would use the Strategy, it is perfect.
You can beat up a Strategy and it will still cut. I generally use blades thicker than 0.12″, but this knife can do anything it is tasked with
Enjoy This Sunset All Day Long
I tested the model with aircraft-grade aluminum scales, and the scales proved to be very durable and scratch-resistant. Still, the model with the best “feel” has black G-10 scales, which retails for $159.
Ocaso (oh-kah-soh) means “sunset” in Spanish. I really like the Ocaso logo, and I think they should make a larger knife with the Ocaso logo somewhere prominent like the bolster. The Strategy is a Mike Wallace design. I don’t know much about Mike Wallace, but his designs are some of my favorites.
You will use your Strategy in the same manner I do. I use it when the tool I really need is not within reach.
