I’ve got a lot of relatively inexpensive knives along with a couple of high-dollar beauties but I’d have to say the Cold Steel Crawford 1 hits a nice sweet spot of a custom-designed knife at a mass-market price.

Designed in collaboration with designer Wes Crawford, the knife is an “inexpensive version of his pricey custom flippers.” In this regard, the knife fulfills its mission in spades!

Featuring a “Wes flipper” integrated into the tang, the knife manually opens nearly as fast as a switchblade. The 3-1/2″ Japanese 4034 stainless steel blade has a stout saber grind and wide tangs to keep your hand safe when bearing down. It also has a secondary knife lock to ensure it doesn’t collapse even under duress, a nice feature for a true working-class knife.

MSRP: $49.99

ColdSteel.com

