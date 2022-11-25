EXCLUSIVES: THE AYOOB FILE

Clinger Holster Cushion

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
0

The Clinger Cushion seems like a good idea ultimately destined to fail. And it … didn’t.

This is the simplest of concepts: a quality soft nylon and foam cushion attached to the back of your Kydex holster with hook-and-loop fasteners. The goal is to make carrying more comfortable and by gosh, it does! Our micro-nine with optic wasn’t uncomfortable to start with, but now equipped with the Clinger cushion, it is positively unnoticeable. And, so far in the doggiest of late summer dog days, it’s soaked up considerable sweat and has not disintegrated, dislodged — or smelled!

I wouldn’t call this a “must-have” for concealed carry, but it certainly makes packing a pistol even more comfortable. Between us girls, let’s call this “our little secret.”

MSRP: $19.97
ClingerHolsters.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine January 2023 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
Clinger Holster...
The Clinger Cushion seems like a good idea ultimately destined to fail. And it … didn’t.
Read Full Article
Fix It Sticks...
A bolt-disassembly tool is something every Remington 700 owner knows they need in order to keep their gun in perfect working order
Read Full Article
Fisher Space Pen
Here is the first and only thing you need to remember about your Fisher Space Pen: Don’t loan it out to anyone! Under any circumstances.
Read Full Article
2023
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Clinger Holster...
The Clinger Cushion seems like a good idea ultimately destined to fail. And it … didn’t.
Read Full Article
Hide ‘N Seek
Winter months in the Pacific Northwest, upper Midwest and in the far Northeast are for concealed carry, and for that purpose, most people I know have more...
Read Full Article
Becoming a Gun...
In case you aren’t aware, a “gun plumber” is an oft-derogatory term for someone who works on firearms despite a lack of proper tools, basic knowledge...
Read Full Article