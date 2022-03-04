EXCLUSIVES: Benelli Ultra Light 20 Gauge Shotgun

Benchmade Claymore Folder & Longhand Pen

Written By Roy Huntington
2022
2

Named after the famous “Claymore” directional mine, this brawny but lightweight automatic slices with a 3.6″ CPM-D2 serrated steel blade, Green Ranger “Grivory” grip and tips the scales at only 3.5 oz. It’s got a reversible tip-up pocket clip and is a tidy 5″ closed. At $230 MSRP it’s a pocketful of cut for not a lot of green.

Match it with Benchmade’s hot new Model 1120 Longhand Tactical Pen. Who says penmanship is dead! Crafted from stainless steel and featuring the rugged “AXIS” bolt action system, the Longhand can be had “silver” or “black” for high- or “low-” profile jobs. It’s only 4.6″ long so rides easily in your shirt pocket but stays put in your hand.

Both of these have lived in my pockets for a couple of months now and frankly, I can’t think of a way to improve either one!

MSRP: $230
Benchmade.com

