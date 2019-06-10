Air Guns — For real marksmanship training, you need actual projectiles. Air guns don’t pollute indoors and it’s easy to craft makeshift backstops for the missiles they launch. No ear protection is required, though of course eye protection is still a must. I spend the most time with Umarex’s licensed copy of the G19, but there are lots of realistic air guns available for practice. Many use Airsoft for Force-on-Force, and it’s okay so long as proper safety gear and protocols are applied.



SIRT — Mike Hughes at Next Level Training hit a home run with his SIRT training pistol, available in GLOCK or S&W M&P format. Pressure on the trigger projects a solid red laser dot on target, and breaking the shot marks the point of impact with a green dot. Silent and with no projectiles, it’s “hotel room safe” for dry fire. SIRTs are ideal for learning to hit from body position index without aiming (hip-shooting, protected gun position), and allow you to participate in TV’s Walking Dead by head-shooting the zombies before the good guys do. I now watch the show on a projection screen at home because I don’t like the idea of potentially eyesight-damaging laser beams bouncing off glass surfaces. Ammo cost: zero.



.22 Conversion units — We have way more .22 conversion units for centerfire autoloading pistols today than when Jan first addressed understudy guns. For the 1911 there are multiple choices, my favorite being the Marvel, so superbly accurate people have long been winning .22 bulls-eye matches with them. You can shoot a 3-gun 2700 match with all the same frame and the exact same trigger, using the Marvel top for the .22 stage and the big-bore top-end for centerfire and .45. I like the Advantage Arms unit for my GLOCKs. SIG makes some excellent conversion units I’ve had very good luck with and the one Beretta makes for the 92 is so good it’s sometimes been hard to find — but it’s very much worth looking for!