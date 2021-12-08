The Trend-Setting Detective Special

The Colt Advantage

Most who paid extra for a snubby Colt were in line with Judge Mills Lane, who said he chose the brand because what he called “Judge Colt” held six rounds and the J-Frame Smith, only five. It was just one cartridge, but in the revolver days it was a 20% advantage and nothing to sneeze at. Some of the more discerning shooters chose it because, at least in its post-WWII generation, it had bigger sights which were much easier to see. The Colt’s longer trigger pull gave it more mechanical advantage and a lighter (albeit two-stage) DA trigger pull. Some aficionados felt they were slightly more accurate than their S&W counterparts due to the Colt’s 1:14″ rifling twist and solid cylinder lockup when the hammer fell.

NYPD was a good example. In 1978 Lt. Frank McGee, head of the Firearms & Tactics Unit there, told me nearly 90% of the street cops chose S&W over Colt for their 4″ service revolver but some 30% picked the Colt for their 2″ backup/off-duty gun. Vern Geberth, head of the Bronx Homicide Task Force and author of the authoritative text on homicide investigation, carried a DS. The same choice of snub was made by Bill Allard, who accumulated the most gunfight kills on the Stakeout Squad, and Ralph Friedman, the department’s most decorated detective ever who used one or the other of his two Dick Specials in several of his 15 gunfights. When NYPD issued HKS speedloaders, those who’d chosen 4″ Smith and 2″ Colt were happy to find both revolvers could be fed with the same loaders.

It even found its way into fiction. Richard Prather armed his popular private eye Shell Scott with one. Movie stars from Humphrey Bogart to Glenn Ford wielded Detective Specials on the silver screen.