Russian Castaways

Checking my cast of characters shows I have several .32 caliber bullet molds for my .32 handguns. Dropping out at 0.314″ make them usable for the 7.62×39 Russian by simply sizing them down to 0.311″. Molds included MP Molds 140- and 150-grain HPGC style molds. In hollow point (HP) form, they weigh 132 grains and 142 grains, Powder Coated, and Gas Checked (GC). I also have a Lyman 314440 mold dropping a very blunt, round-nosed design, with GC I call the “Flying Fist.”

Lastly, I ordered a Lee CTL312-1602R mold. Bullets were sized and GC applied using my Lee APP press. I’ve started using Sage Outdoors aluminum GCs as they’re cheaper and don’t seem to affect accuracy. Who doesn’t like less-expensive handloads?

There are several good powders available for the Russian round, but I keep things easy, sticking with AA 1680. I use 22 grains with all cast bullet weights, Winchester LR primers, achieving just over 2,100 FPS, which is all I am looking for. Accuracy-wise, the 132-grain HPGC from MP Molds was the most accurate, shooting around 1.4″ groups at 100 yards If I could only choose one mold, it would be this one, as the option of solid or HP configuration is as easy as swapping mold pins.

The 142-grain HPGC groups consistently in the 1.5″ range. The Lyman 314440 shoots basically the same, maybe a hair larger. This is the bullet to use where deep penetration is needed. Lastly, the Lee CTL312-1602R bullets stay under 2″.

These cast bullet loads provide economical, efficient and viable loads to shoot in the American rifle. These loads will easily take deer-sized game and I look forward to doing so this fall with this combination. After all, we’re all brothers in arms.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine