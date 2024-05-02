More Animal Outrages

No Kidding, Really

Now visualize a young man the medical journal called Dexter relaxing on the couch in his apartment watching TV. Very much like any other working stiff on the weekend, he’s just kicking back and enjoying the company of his pet rattlesnake, snoozing on his belly.

That is, the snake is resting on his belly on Dexter’s belly. Dexter later reports he suddenly sneezed, which startled the snake, causing it to bite Dexter on the lip.

The rattler — we’ll call him Ralph — is a fully-fanged, standard-issue unmodified venomous pit viper. Pause here to note that “experts in this area” remain unnamed. What area? Pit viper lip-bites?

Anyway, the experts do not believe Dexter’s story. Instead they think he is one of a select few nutcases who are fascinated, even sexually aroused, by close observation of the flicking action of snake tongues.

Caught up in their obsession, they sometimes actually try to kiss the snake. On the tongue. as circumstantial evidence, they cite the fact that Dexter was previously bitten under similar circumstances by a former pet, in that cased a venomous Habu snake, native to Okinawa.

So Dexter is bitten on the lip, causing him some degree of discomfort and involuntary animation, a condition possibly exacerbated by sudden onset of a neurosis we’ll call “fear of pending death.”

Now the real tomfoolery begins. Dexter’s roommate offers to help, explaining he heard somewhere that rattlesnake venom can be neutralized by running electrical current through the bite site.

The two rocket scientists adjourn to the apartment parking lot, where roomie hooks up jumper cables to Dexter’s lip, connects them to the battery of his car, jumps in and fires ’er up!

Concerned neighbors observe this unorthodox holistic treatment and summon paramedics.

When parameds arrive, they find roomie sitting in his ride revvin’ the engine and suckin’ down a cold one. They inquire as to how long Dexter’s been unconscious on the pavement, connected by 18-gauge rubber-shrouded twin-cabled lip-umbilicus, just twitchin’ and smokin’. Roomie answers that he ain’t sure, because the hood was up and he couldn’t see too good.

Dexter lived, and as far as we know didn’t even kill his roomie after being released from the hospital. Dexter lost a considerable portion of lip due to the effect of venom and electrical burns. He might also have lost some brain cells. Maybe. Who could tell?