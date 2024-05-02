First Impressions: Bakcou Mule eBike

The battery, one of the largest in the industry, is the size of a loaf of French bread, weighs approximately four metric tons and could be used to bludgeon a caribou to death in an emergency. I exaggerate slightly but you only notice the weight when carrying it detached from the bike. Fortunately, the bike is perfectly happy charging with the battery in place. After the 20 miles, plus some side trips to test out the capabilities on gravel roads and off-pavement, I ended up using about 50% of the battery. Recharging today took about six hours.

Bakcou still recommends starting from a dead stop by using the pedals to prevent excessive wear on the drive train. I’ve tried it both ways, pedal-assist and just hitting the switch, and it worked fine. However, I can imagine that if you ride the bike wholly as if it were an electric motorcycle, there would be increased wear and tear on the electronics. But you always have the option, and options are what the Bakcou Mule is all about.

The bike certainly lived up to its billing. Though I wasn’t riding single-track into a million-acre national forest in the Rockies, my jaunt down a nearby rail-trail got me farther than I’ve ever gone on foot. Along the way, I checked out a couple of dusty gravel roads and even scouted a stretch of creek from the overgrown grassy bank. I had a ball riding on the trail, but bulling through the brush, up and down hills, was a new thrill. I found the Mule got me places where I would have never dreamed of taking a 2-wheeled conveyance. In fact, I realized at my age, the bike could probably get you into places you shouldn’t go!

You can also use the bike in “walk assist” mode by hitting the switch as you walk alongside. I can imagine this would be a great feature in really, really gnarly terrain or while trying to bring a couple of elk quarters off the mountain.