Stalking the wild camera lens

An Idea

My annual year-end raids first came about one night as I was lying awake, unable to sleep while I considered the possibility I might actually receive — in just a few short days — the G.I. Joe Hostage Rescue Assault Playset I had whined to Santa about several hundred times. Eventually I decided there was absolutely no reason to wait until Christmas day to see if the toy, complete with a long-range sniper rifle, or my long-awaited camera lens, were under the tree. I justified this major decision on a very rational basis by reasoning:

Firstly — the house could burn down at any moment and I might never see my toys and surprises, thereby depriving my parents of their Yuletide joy in knowing the happiness they’d brought me.

Secondly — I couldn’t wait another single minute. Patience and myself are two things that have never crossed paths in almost 60 years.

Tossing restlessly in my bed, I weighed the pros and cons of this decision. The pro argument revolved about the second factor described above. The equally compelling con argument consisted of the knowledge my parents wouldn’t likely resort to corporal — or perhaps capital — punishment if I was caught, but the disappointment on their faces would be too much to bear. Patience I did not know, but guilt was almost genetic even though I was raised in the First Congregational Methodist Church rather than attending mass.

However, pro won out. Slithering over the side of my bed as I imagined G.I. Joe — the original 12″ model with real beard stubble, thank you very much — would do when enroute to smoke-check a hostage-taking terrorist with his official “plastic carbine.”

I crept out of the bedroom and down the hallway. At that age I hadn’t hunted much aside from sparrows with my BB gun, but I used all the stalking techniques I had learned from my priceless collection of old Outdoor Life magazines. While I was previously only a textbook expert in the art, slipping down the hall provided the real-world practice I needed for later sneaking up on dangerous game.

It is a well-known fact among hunters: in terms of dangerous game, even a wounded Cape Buffalo is a creampuff compared to an enraged mother who discovers her son unwrapping gifts under the tree at 2 a.m.