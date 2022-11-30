Perfecting The Ruger Vaquero

History

As Cowboy Action Shooting became the shooting sport, someone at Ruger smelled the coffee and decided to come forth with a traditional single-action model. I was back at Ruger in time to see the prototype Vaquero.

In 1993 the Vaquero arrived and exceeded all sales expectations. Cowboy shooters, outdoorsmen, single-action fanciers, hunters, plinkers — everyone — had to have a Vaquero. To be able to offer a traditionally styled .45 Colt, Ruger started with the basic New Model Blackhawk, removed the adjustable sights, reshaped the top strap to the traditional style with the hog wallow rear sight, replaced the ramp front sight with the traditional blade and the result was the Ruger Vaquero. The Vaquero not only became extremely popular with Cowboy Action Shooters but outdoorsmen as well who wanted a virtually indestructible .45 Colt or .44 Magnum sixgun for heavy-duty use.

My original blued Vaquero with a 7 1/2″ barrel was soon radically changed. By the time I had acquired a pair of 7 1/2″ stainless steel .45 Colt Vaqueros and outfitted them with stag grips, I decided to do something else with the original .45. The barrel was shortened to 3 1/2″ and a brass grip frame with custom walnut stocks added while a .44-40 was shortened to the same barrel length and one of Qualité Pistol & Revolver bird’s-head grip frames was installed to turn this Cavalry Model Ruger into an easy-packing concealment pistol.

Dave Lauck of D&L Sports breathed on another pair of Vaquero 5 1/2″ stainless steel sixguns. On each of these, the barrel was cut even with the ejector rod housing, stag stocks were fitted and the grip frame ever so slightly round-butted to remove the sharp edges at the front and back of the grip frame. They are some of my easiest-packin’ pistols.

A second pair of 5 1/2″ stainless steel .357 Magnum Vaqueros were sent off to Gary Reeder to be personalized for Diamond Dot. Gary covered them with cattle brands and since she normally only shot .38 Specials from them, they are now marked “.38 SPECIAL” on the frame. They were completed with a pair of Gunfighter Eagle Grips of Buffalo horn. Ruger also offered the Bisley Vaquero in the original run. Bill Oglesby started with a 4 5/8″ stainless steel .45 Colt Bisley, satin finished the frame, totally tuned the action and reshaped and refinished the factory grips resulting in another Perfect Packin’ Pistol which carries and shoots easily.