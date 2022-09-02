New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters November 2022 Issue
Garrison 1911
Springfield Armory
Decked in hot salt blued carbon steel and wood, the Garrison 1911 from Springfield Armory is chambered in 9mm and sports a 5″ barrel. Its classic and proven 1911 design combines heirloom-quality construction with features demanded by today’s shooters. The Garrison has checkered thinline wood grips that sports a double-diamond pattern with the Crossed Cannon logo. MSRP: $849. For more info: (800) 680-6866, Springfield-Armory.com
Avenger PCP Air Rifle
Air Venturi
The Avenger PCP Air Rifle from Air Venturi is a pre-charged pneumatic with high-end features at an entry-level price. Featuring an externally adjustable regulator and hammer spring, the Avenger delivers a seemingly infinite amount of performance adjustability not seen at this price point. A smooth sidelever action allows for quick follow up shots and the fully shrouded barrel keeps your shooting quiet. Available in .177, .22 and .25 cal. MSRP: About $350. For more info: (216) 220-1180, AirVenturi.com
Custom Stand-Off Device
D&L Sports
D&L Sports’ Custom Stand-Off Device can be integrated into professional model pistols for frontline duty personnel, entry teams, defensive shooters and those who expect CQB contact. The stand-off device will allow the pistol to keep firing even when it is pressed into hard contact with the target. The slide will not be pushed out of battery and into a non-firing condition like conventional semi-auto pistols. A pistol light mounted behind the strike face of the stand-off device will be protected from damage. MSRP: $155 for GLOCK and 1911 models. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Night Sights for Springfield Armory SA-35 9mm and Ruger LCP MAX .380
XS Sights
XS Sights’ now offers Night Sights for the Springfield Armory SA-35 9mm and Ruger LCP MAX .380 — the R3D with green front sight for the former and the DXT2 Big Dot with orange or yellow front sight for the latter. Equipped with XS’ Glow Dot technology, the R3D for the SA-35 features a 3-dot notch and post sight picture. The DXT2 Big Dot for the LCP MAX .380 has a large front sight with Glow Dot and tritium center. MSRP: $116 for the R3D and $138 for the DXT2. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Ultra Custom Light Bearing Holster
1791 Gunleather
The Ultra Custom Light Bearing Holster was introduced by 1791 Gunleather at SHOT Show this year. It eliminates the need for matching your gun and light/laser combo with a specific design. It fits most rail- and trigger guard-mounted accessories as well as most pistol optics with its optic cut. With patented Memory-Lok technology, this OWB holster allows for molding and re-molding for endless customization. Ultra-soft cowhide on the front and durable steer hide on the back makes it tough yet comfortable.Offered in three models, Ultra Custom Light Bearing Holsters are compatible with many handguns. MSRP: $99.99. For more info: (800) 407-1791, 1791Gunleather.com
Super Elite 4.0 Turkey Vest
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Super Elite 4.0 Turkey Vest from ALPS OutdoorZ has been named the “Best Overall” turkey vest of 2022 by Field & Stream. Sporting 22 pockets to accommodate the full range of box, striker, slate and diaphragm calls, the Super Elite 4.0 puts all essential gear required by the mobile turkey hunter within easy reach. Features include adjustable straps, breathable mesh panels, a game bag and more. MSRP: $139.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, ALPSOutdoorZ.com
Intercept Rifle Scope
TRUGLO
TRUGLO reintroduces its Intercept Rifle Scope (Model: TG-TG85394BI) to give shooters more options and improved performance in the hunting fields. The Intercept returns in its familiar 3-9x40mm optical configuration but includes a new glass-etched BTX IR duplex reticle. The multi-coating glass delivers brightness in low-light conditions as well as clarity and contrast. Three interchangeable turrets are also included: MOA, 350 Legend, and 450 Bushmaster. MSRP: $169.99. For more info: TRUGLO.com/contact-us/, TRUGLO.com
Camp Creek Fire Edition
TOPS Knives
The original Camp Creek was designed as a hunting/camp knife and was the first TOPS made using CPM S35VN steel. It has been one of TOPS’ best-selling hunting knives. The Camp Creek Fire Edition was designed to be a separate knife to the original, not a replacement for it. This is an option for people who prefer fuller handles, more belly and a less pointy tip. It will be excellent at skinning. MSRP: $250. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
6.5 Creedmoor Chamber Brush
Iosso Products
Iosso Products’ 6.5 Creedmoor Chamber Brush will safely scour the neck and shoulder areas of the chamber for shot-to-shot case seating, easier extraction and minimal wear to components. Also available in 6.5 Grendel, the cleaning brush has a solid shank and durable Nyflex bristles that hold their shape after repeated use even with solvents. MSRP: $9.95 for pack of two. For more info: (888) 747-4332 Iosso.com
Trophy Clover Mix
Antler King
Antler King’s Trophy Clover Mix boasts the highest protein- and tonnage-producing perennial mix on the market for reliable deer and turkey food plots that last up to six years. Treated with Ultra Coat Orange for higher germination rates and increased forage yield, Trophy Clover Mix can grow 2–3 feet tall with up to 10 tons of 30% protein forage per acre to grow trophy bucks. MSRP: $34.99 for the 3.5-lb. bag; $299.99 for a 40-lb. bag. For more info: (715) 284-9547, AntlerKing.com
.400-Diameter Bullets
Northern Precision
The .400-Diameter Bullets are thin jacket 1-E round-nose flat tip made for 38/40 Win. and 10mm handguns. Northern Precision offers the .400 bullets in custom weights from 150 up to 275 grains. A 250-grain flat tip is also made for both the 10mm and 38/40 Win. These new bullets can also be ordered in bonded core for high-weight retention. MSRP: $35 for 50 non-bonded .400 bullets; $35 for 25 bonded core bullets. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
Range & Tool Bag
BONE-DRI
BONE-DRI Range & Tool Bag protects your handgun, ammunition, accessories and tools from rust. The Range & Tool Bag keeps your possessions safe, dry and ready for use. Crafted from durable nylon and guaranteed for life, this bag is engineered with Absorbits moisture-removal material to store and protect your firearms and gear from rust after exposure to moisture. MSRP: $57.99. For more info: BONE-DRI.com
Tetra Gun Action Blaster II & Spray II
FTI Inc./Tetra Gun
The Tetra Gun Action Blaster II & Spray II are improved aerosol formulas for cleaning and lubricating gunmetal. Action Blaster II is a non-residue cleaner degreaser that blasts away fouling, while Spray II adds Tetra Gun lubricant technology to its cleaning functionality. The aerosol product cleans, lubricates and protects (CLP). MSRP: $11.99 (10 oz.)/$14.99 (15 oz.) for Action Blaster II; $8.99 (3 oz.)/$11.99 (10 oz.) for Spray II. For more info: (973) 443-0004, TetraGunCare.com
Lucha
Kershaw Knives
The Lucha is a butterfly knife made in the U.S. by Kershaw’s skilled craftsmen. Its 4.6″ blade is CPM 20CV steel with a “working” finish. Handle is blue titanium with carbon fiber overlay. The Lucha has an OAL of 10.25″ and weighs 4.9 oz. KVT ball-bearing pivots with a rounded latch allows ultra-smooth flipping. MSRP: $399.99. For more info: (800) 325-2891, Kershaw.KaiUSA.com