New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters January 2023 Issue

Sheep Creek

TOPS Knives 

With an OAL of 8.13″, Sheep Creek is small enough for EDC yet big enough for camp. Its 3.75″ blade is made of 154CM RC 58-60 with TOPS’ new Rough Terrain finish. The handle is made of green and tan canvas Micarta. Sheep Creek is the 5th winner of TOPS Knives’ Employee Design Contest. MSRP: $270. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com 

Combat Special Theme 1911 .45 Pistol

D&L Sports Inc.

Two-tone custom 1911 pistols became popular in the 1970s and 1980s. Often carried by Col. Jeff Cooper, they are often referred to as “Combat Special” models. The Combat Special Theme 1911 .45 Pistol is now offered by D&L Sports. MSRP: Prices vary with custom features. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com

Sierra-5

Dead Air Silencers

Dead Air Silencers announces the release of their 5.56 sound suppressor, the Sierra-5. This full-auto-rated silencer is made of Stellite baffles and a stainless steel tube. Lightweight and durable, the Sierra-5 will appeal to both hunters and tactical shooters. Available with KeyMo or Xeno mounting systems. MSRP: $859 with the Xeno adapter; $929 with the KeyMo adapter. For more info: (844) 293-6778,

DeadAirSilencers.com

Comfort Flex Custom IWB Holster

Versacarry

The Comfort Flex Custom IWB Holster securely holds a firearm in place with the custom-molded polymer front and adjustable retention and has an adjustable cant for draw customization. It is optics compatible and fits a wide range of firearms. MSRP: $64.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com

Modular Belly Band 2.0

CrossBreed Holsters 

CrossBreed Holsters’ Modular Belly Band 2.0 is a refinement of the original Modular Belly Band. Designed for comfort and function, the 2.0 has a polyester jersey outer shell that delivers a soft, form-fitting feel against the skin while maintaining breathability. Wearers can thus stay cooler on hot days or during strenuous activity. Numerous handgun models are compatible with this holster. MSRP: $59.96. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com 

PDP 5.1" Threaded Barrel 9mm Kit 

Walther Arms

Walther Arms’ PDP 5.1″ Threaded Barrel 9mm Kit has polygonal rifling for improved performance. The kit includes the barrel with 1/2×28 TPI thread, spring and thread protector. It works with the PDP 4.5″ model but will not fit the steel frame PPQ. The PDP 5.1″ Threaded Barrel 9mm Kit is offered in the North American market only. MSRP: $249. For more info: (479) 242-8500 ext. 507, WaltherArms.com

Roswell 

Alien Gear Holsters

Alien Gear Holsters has launched Roswell, a new series of AIWB and OWB holsters. This new line is thinner, lighter and stronger than the standard full-wrap Kydex holsters. Each is made from an injection-molded polymer that’s 20% lighter, 40% tougher and 80% more heat resistant than other molded holsters. It’s the most concealable Kydex holster you’ll ever wear. MSRP: Under $40. For more info: (208) 215-2046, AlienGearHolsters.com 

Model 104 Compadre Camp Knife

Buck Knives  

Among the best tools for cutting campfire wood or rope to hang a tarp is Buck Knives’ Model 104 Compadre Camp Knife. It is a full-tang design with a 4 ½” drop-point Cerakoted blade and a natural canvas Micarta handle. The knife comes with a black leather sheath. Another camping companion tool by Buck Knives is the Model 108 Compadre Froe with a 9 ½” blade. This knife can do many of the chores of a hatchet. MSRP: $124.99 for the Model 104; $174.99 for Model 108. For more info: (800) 735-2825, BuckKnives.com

Pistol Practice

John Kolis

Pistol Practice is written and published by NRA- and USCCA-certified firearms instructor John Kolis. It offers a framework for novices to attain competence and experienced shooters to improve skills. The spiral-bound guidebook contains 20 chapters of exercises and challenges, with targets and scoresheets to track progress. Kolis’ goal in writing the book is to make range time “safe, fun and productive.” MSRP: $29.99. For more info: [email protected], PistolPractice.com

Holsters for Ruger Max-9 with Optics

1791 Gunleather Holsters 

With a commitment to help Americans exercise their Second Amendment rights, 1791 Gunleather offers Holsters for Ruger MAX-9 with Optics. The Optic Ready Belt Holster 2.1 (in picture) is an open top multi-fit belt holster with an optic cut. It’s compatible with most pistol optics. Other holsters for the Ruger MAX-9 are the Optic Ready Paddle Holster 2.1, Ultra Custom Belt Holster 2.1, Fair Chase Deer Hide and more. MSRP: $59.99 to $64.99 for the Optic Ready Belt Holster 2.1. For more info: (800) 407-1791, 1791Gunleather.com

Special Golden Estrus

Wildlife Research Center

Lure deer with Special Golden Estrus, fresh and premium doe urine with estrus secretions. It is packaged in a bottle and labeled with its own serial number and “use by” date. Offered in the new special edition packaging to commemorate the 30th year of Special Golden Estrus. MSRP: $13.69 for the 1 fl. oz. bottle; $31.29 for the 4 fl. oz. For more info: (800) 873-5873, Wildlife.com

Game Changer Clover

Antler King

Antler King’s Game Changer Clover is a clover seed mix for logging roads, power lines, shady areas and other hard-to-reach portions of a property. Easy to plant and grow, Game Changer Clover doesn’t require any tilling or heavy equipment to plant. Drought-resistant and pH-tolerant, the mix features a blend of brassica and four clover varieties for deer and turkeys that will last three to four years. MSRP: $24.99 for a 2.5-lb. bag. For more info: (715) 284-9547, AntlerKing.com

Hammer Target

Hammer Targets, LLC

The Hammer Target is the world’s first steel target with a built-in slide hammer. Constructed with 3/8″ AR500 steel, the target can be used for training with all handgun and rifle calibers. The Hammer Target is modular, highly portable and constructed with a reactive steel gong that drives fragmentation straight down. MSRP: $299. For more info: (208) 296-9449, HammerTargets.com

In Defense of the Second Amendment

Regnery Publishing

Written by firearms instructor Larry Correia, In Defense of the Second Amendment contains important information for someone who owns a gun, is thinking about owning a gun or who cares about the preservation of our constitutional rights. Correia’s practical experience comes from having owned a high-end gun store (catering largely to law enforcement), being a competitive shooter and self-defense trainer. MSRP: $29.99. For more info: [email protected], Regnery.com

