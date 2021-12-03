New Products: Gun, Gear, Holsters February 2022 Issue
.300 AAC Blackout
O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.
Mossberg is expanding their MVP Patrol bolt-action rifle series with a .300 AAC Blackout (300 BLK) offering. Joining the 5.56mm NATO/223 Rem and 7.62mm NATO/308 Win chamberings, these multi-purpose MVP rifles is for target shooting, hunting, home defense and plinking. The MVP Patrol rifles have patented designs that accept and reliably feed from both AR15-style magazines (300 BLK/5.56mm) and M1A/M14 and AR10-style magazines (7.62mm). MSRP: $613. For more info: (800) 363-3555, Mossberg.com
B-Series Precision Lite
Savage Arms
The bolt-action B-Series Precision Lite models are perfectly balanced rifles for target shooting. The B-Series action is housed in an exclusive Modular Driven Technologies (MDT) one-piece aluminum chassis with an adjustable cheek riser and length-of-pull spacers. This B-Series rimfire has a button-rifled barrel with a carbon fiber wrap. The carbon fiber heavy barrel profile and aluminum stock allow for a center-balanced rimfire rifle. The new rifles will be available in .22 LR, .17 HMR and .22 WMR. MSRP: Starting at $949. For more info: (800) 370-0708, SavageArms.com
Trijicon RMR Mount for SIG SAUER P320
TangoDown
TangoDown’s Trijicon RMR Mount for SIG SAUER P320 Models (Part # SSM-03) provides a stable platform to mount your RMR optic. Combining the SSM-03 with your RMR and premium backup iron sights (offered separately) will set up your P320 for competition, EDC, or duty use. The SSM-03 is made from the same ordnance-grade steel with a rust-resistant Melonite finish like TangoDown’s other optic mounting plates. Mounting fasteners are supplied that have a pre-applied Vibra-Tite VC-3 thread locking compound. MSRP: $78. For more info: [email protected], TangoDown.com
S300
Amend2 Magazines
The Amend2 S300 is a hybrid grip module that allows the user to use their SIG SAUER P320 Slides and Fire control units, but with P365 magazines. This means you can quickly swap a full-size carry gun for a sub-compact carry gun, and swap back whenever needed. This is possible through the modularity of the SIG SAUER P320 platform. Constructed of polymer, the S300 includes a proprietary magazine release and can be used with 10-, 12- and 15-round P365 magazines. It accepts full-size and compact P320 slides, as well as sub-compact P320 slides with the addition of a threaded barrel and comp. MSRP: $59.99. For more info: (208) 557-8734, Amend2Mags.com
QUELL Suppressor
Wilson Combat
The QUELL Suppressor from Wilson Combat is rugged, compact and offers exceptional sound reduction. It is 6.9″ long with a diameter of 1.5″. With a Magnum-caliber rating, the QUELL is ideal for use with any carbine or rifle. Weighing 15.9 oz. (19 oz. with the suppressor mount), the QUELL is made of 100% hardened 17-4 PH stainless steel and sealed with circumferential welds for structural integrity. MSRP: Starting at $874.95. For more info: (800) 955-4856, shopWilsonCombat.com
BLACK KING MR-30
D&L SPORTS INC.
The Black King MR-30 from D&L Sports has been the only rifle to win the Triple Crown of tactical shooting. It also won the international sniper match in Bulgaria and was featured in the Shooter cinema series. The MR-30 is available in compact fast-action models and long-range 2,500-yard models. It is offered in 6mm 338 Lapua Magnum and 6.5 Creedmoor. MSRP: From $5,000 to $9,500. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Rebel Holster for the Taurus GX4
Versacarry
Versacarry’s Rebel Holster for the Taurus GX4 is now available. It is an optics-compatible holster for OWB and IWB carry. The Rebel has a raised protective backing with closed-cell padding to give users added comfort. It has a custom-molded polymer front to securely hold the firearm in place, as well as a high quality leather backing for stability. MSRP: $59.99 for OWB; $69.99 for IWB. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Diamondback Sidekick
Diamondback Firearms
Diamondback Firearms introduces the Diamondback Sidekick, a single- and double-action rim-fire revolver with a swing out, interchangeable cylinder. With an OAL of 9.875″ and weighing 32.5 oz., the Sidekick is chambered in 22LR with a 9-shot cylinder. It comes with an additional 9-shot cylinder chambered in 22Mag. The pistol is great for self-defense, hunting small game, pest control or target practice. MSRP: $320. For more info: (321) 305-5995, DiamondbackFirearms.com
CMR-301 Rail Master Pro
Crimson Trace
The CMR-301 Rail Master Pro from Crimson Trace is a laser sight + tactical light system for rail-equipped rifles and carbines. It provides 1,000 lumens of illumination and a powerful green laser for precision targeting in variable lighting conditions. The CMR-301 is user programmable and may be operated with a pressure pad or tail cap. Fits standard AR-type modern sporting rifles with M1913 Picatinny or similar accessory rails that’s at least 2-3/4″ long. MSRP: $314.99. For more info: (800) 442-2406, CrimsonTrace.com
Henry Lever Rail and Ghost Ring Sets
XS Sights
XS Sights is now offering Henry Lever Rail and Ghost Ring Sets for Henry .45-70 round barrel rifles. Made of anodized aluminum, the XS Lever Rail is CNC machined for durability to withstand years of hard use. This Picatinny-style rail is lightweight, easy to install and accommodates XS Ghost Ring sets or any optic from scout scopes to red dot sights. MSRP: $71 for the Henry Lever Rail; $110 for the Ghost Ring. For more info: (804) 343-3608, XSSights.com
Hudson Bay Axe
Cold Steel
The Cold Steel Hudson Bay Camp Axe has subtle and significant design updates to improve performance and functionality. It has a quick-change locking mechanism securing the axe to the handle without driven wedges. The poll is split allowing a broken handle to be easily removed and a new one installed. Weighing 44.2 oz., the Hudson Bay Camp Axe has a 1055 carbon steel blade measuring 4-1/8″ from toe to heel. Handle material is hickory; OAL is 27″. MSRP: $74.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, ColdSteel.com
ATACS Sport Earbuds
Walker’s
Walker’s ATACS Sport Earbuds includes the latest in sound suppression/enhancement technology and operational control. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity pairs the earbuds to your phone via the Walker’s LINK 2.0 app, providing remote control of the listening mode settings as well as auto shutoff times, volume control, battery level, ambient mute and social media links. MSRP: From $89.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, WalkersGameear.com
Texas Star Plinking Target
Birchwood Casey
The Texas Star Plinking Target will make training sessions productive and exciting while getting the greatest return out of your ammo. It is a reactive target to build the shooter’s speed, boost his ability to acquire targets quickly and train him to engage multiple targets with precision and confidence. The Texas Star stands 4’ tall and offers five 6″-diameter targets that pivot backward on impact and are easily reset. The assembly is made of AR500 steel for durability and disassembles easily for transport. MSRP: $349.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, BirchwoodCasey.com