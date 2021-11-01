My Kinda’ Gun

The Monster Lives

The heart of this beast is a ’70s Ruger original brass grip-frame. It made the circuit, passing from ’smith to ’smith, no one knowing what to do with it.” Bobby being Bobby, he saw the beauty in the brass grip-frame, mentally building a gun around it. After sandblasting, Bobby sealed it with his own concoction so the brass would never tarnish. Chalk it up to imagination, vision, or know-how, Bobby puts it to good use. The shape kinda’ resembles a round-butted Bisley/birds-head grip. Call it what you may, I love it, especially with the fitted rams-horn grips with Ruger medallions.

The ram horn is full of texture, looking rugged yet is smooth to touch. Bobby fits them flush to the frame, the way I like. Knowing rams bash horns during yearly courting rituals, I know they’re strong and durable. Gripping them is like shaking hands with a long-lost friend.

The frame is from an older Vaquero with a 3¾” barrel, kinda’ looking like a Colt Sheriff’s model. Yet, this gun has its ejector rod housing trimmed back, with ejector rod button and base-pin skillfully machined by Bobby to provide positive case extraction. It’s the dandiest packing piece ever, chambered in my favorite caliber!

If this isn’t enough to induce a severe case of gun lust, the frame, hammer and trigger are beautifully color cased. The gun was given a TGW action job, making it a symphony of harmonic clicks, locking up tightly when cocked. Trigger pull measures an honest 2 lbs. Bobby also administered his Accuracy package, consisting of re-cutting the forcing cone to 11 degrees, followed by a polish and lapping of the barrel face, ensuring it’s square, and lastly setting cylinder gap so tight barely any sunlight can pass.

A target barrel crown completed the job. The barrel and cylinder were then re-blued after removing the warning label from the barrel. Talk about a full workover!