Going Between Platforms

Switching handgun systems — if you have a good reason — isn’t that hard.

There is a theory to the effect that switching guns can get you killed in a self-defense situation because under stress, your hand might not operate the life-saving emergency rescue tool properly. That may be true of the less experienced user, but I don’t think it’s a problem for someone who shoots regularly.

Back in 1998, when my department adopted and mandated the S&W 4506, I went “all nine-shot S&W Gen 3″ for a few years. The issue .45 on duty and in winter, off-duty; the light, compact .40 caliber 4013 for concealed carry in spring and fall; and the little 3913 9mm to hide beneath an untucked tee or polo off-duty in the summer. Wayne Novak tricked out another 4506 I’d won with a Model 52-like trigger for competition. It worked well, and I always shot with high 45-degree thumbs to guarantee safety off. Never a problem.

This said, when I went back to my old ways as a gun slut celebrant of ballistic diversity, I didn’t find any fumbling or failure to activate safeties or re-set triggers. I get past those issues by shooting everything the same way I shoot the double-action revolvers I prefer as backup guns. Each trigger is allowed to return all the way forward until it stops, guaranteeing re-set without allowing the finger to leave the trigger and thus still eliminating trigger slap. I shoot with the thumb curled down, allowing it to sweep a 1911, P-35, or the spring-loaded lever of an F-series Beretta 92 off-safe naturally.