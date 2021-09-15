New Configurations from Savage
Purpose-Built Firearms
Sometimes you just want something a little bit different. You like the gun, but something needs customized, adjusted or changed. “It would be perfect except for …”
Savage Arms recently announced new configurations that may be what you’ve been looking for.
Renegauge Security
The popular semi-automatic Savage Renegauge shotgun now comes in a security model for defense and tactical uses. With the same adjustability of the original (length-of-pull, comb height, etc.), the 40″ 12 gauge features a patented D.R.I.V. (Dual Regulating Inline Valve) gas system for consistent ejection, less felt recoil and a faster cycle rate. It weighs 7 lbs. and has a capacity of 6+1.
A22 Precision Lite
This rimfire offering designed for hitting steel targets at distance comes with several upgrades from the original model. A Modular Driven Technologies (MDT) one-piece aluminum chassis has an adjustable cheek riser and length-of-pull spacers for the perfect fit. Carbon fiber wrap encases the button rifled barrel for improved balance and heat dissipation. It also comes with a one-piece 20 MOA rail and an oversized charging handle.
B-Series Precision Lite
The B-Series Precision Lite features the same upgrades as the A22 Precision Lite, but with a bolt action and thread-in barrel headspacing. The B-Series Precision Lite is available in .22 LR, .22 WMR and .17 HMR.
110 Ultralite Left Hand
Savage collaborated with PROOF Research® to craft a barrel for this purpose driven rifle. At under 6 lbs., the 110 Ultralite is designed to endure elevation and elements. The stainless steel barrel is carbon fiber wrapped. A melonite skeletonized receiver also cuts down on weight, making this an ideal hunting rifle for left-handed shooters. The rifle features Savage’s AccuFit™ technology and adjustable AccuTrigger™. It is available in .308 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor, .280 Ackley, .270 Winchester, .30-06 Springfield, .300 WSM, 6.5 PRC and 28 Nosler.