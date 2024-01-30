New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters March 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2024’s latest.
Canyon Elite
Tagua Gunleather
The Canyon Elite from Tagua Gunleather is a comfortable, reliable solution for concealed carry. It is designed with a forward-leaning cant to allow for quick drawing and accommodate larger handguns. Constructed with premium, extra thick cowhide leather, the Canyon Elite is double-stitched for durability and features a thumb break to aid in retention. Available for a wide variety of handguns for both left- and right-handed shooters. MSRP: $79.99. For more info: (866) 638-2482, TaguaGunleather.com
Crane Stop, Front Sight & Lanyard Ring
D&L Sports
The Crane Stop, Front Sight & Lanyard Ring from D&L Sports will make any revolver work better. The crane stop prevents the loss of the revolver cylinder on heavy use revolvers. The interchangeable front sight allows precise zeroing. The lanyard ring prevents the revolver from getting lost. MSRP: $95 per part. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Lone Wolf Dusk 19 Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters
Dusk 19 pistols from Lone Wolf Arms are for personal defense, target and competition. CrossBreed now offers Lone Wolf Dusk 19 Holsters to accommodate both EDC and recreational shooter needs. These include IWB and OWB holster models like the SuperTuck IWB, SnapSlide OWB, Freedom Carry IWB, DropSlide OWB, SuperSlide OWB and the Modular Belly Band Package 2.0. MSRP: From $23.96. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
GX4 Graphene
Taurus USA
Taurus redefines compact firearms with the GX4 Graphene. The handgun is the first-ever Taurus firearm to incorporate graphene technology. Graphene is the world’s thinnest material, “200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum.” Features of the GX4 Graphene include a serrated drift adjustable steel rear sight, flat face serrated trigger and more. MSRP: $424.99. For more info: (229) 235-4020, TaurusUSA.com
Steel Eagle 105
TOPS Knives
The Steel Eagle 105 pays homage to the Steel Eagle 107D — the first model ever made by TOPS Knives. In the new models, the blades are 5″ instead of 7″ but the rest of the specs are the same. Still 1/4″ thick 1095 with linen Micarta handles and black traction coating. Includes a black Kydex sheath and a rotating spring steel clip. MSRP: $240. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
Hybrid Roto Shoulder Holster
FALCO Holsters
FALCO Holsters’ Hybrid Roto Shoulder Holster (D901) combines premium, full-grain Italian leather with Kydex for comfortable firearm concealment. It has a double mag pouch and integrates a rotating element for the most efficient handgun draw. The holster incorporates a leather security strap designed to be released by the forefinger and adjustable leather belt tie-down straps to keep your firearm in place. Strategically placed spaces in the harness allow size adjustment to fit your body. Each holster is hand-dyed, hand-molded and lacquered. MSRP: $299.95. For more info: (800) 490-7147, FALCOHolsters.com
Gen 2 Infinity Target
Infinite Defense
Denser, Thinner, Stonger. This describes the 2nd generation self-healing target material used in the Gen 2 Infinity Target. The synthetic ballistic blend is 100% recycled, 33% lighter and 30% longer lasting than the original Infinity Target. The Gen 2 target still boasts these benefits: self-healing up to 110 rounds per square inch; no ricochet and safe in close quarters; reactive hits (simply spray paint to cover hits) and engraved zones. MSRP: $129. For more info: InfinityTargets.com
Pecos Tumble Weed Knife
American Buffalo Knife and Tool Co.
American Buffalo is expanding its line of Roper Knives with the Pecos Tumble Weed. The vintage sod buster style knife is 3.5″ when closed. Its 3″ blade with brass liners is made of 1065 carbon steel and has a simple lock back design. The Pecos Tumble Weed is finished with a Roper Knives logo on the cream yellow delrin handle. MSRP: $25.99. For more info: (423) 337-7423, ABKT.com
Mini Xecutive
N8 Tactical
The Mini Xecutive IWB holster from N8 Tactical (by CrossBreed) is constructed of a Kydex pocket custom-molded for a precision fit. It has an adjustable retention system to meet the user’s draw and carry style. The holster’s taller sight channel and optic cut fits pistols with an optic and an elevated aftermarket front iron sight. MSRP: $34.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, N8Tactical.com
Pink Soap
SRD20
SRD20’s Pink Soap is a concentrated, powerful and biodegradable formula for boats. It can be used on almost any boating surface from hull to deck, helm to chairs, fish boxes, engine covers and grab rails. It is pH balanced, gentle on the environment and will not etch, strip, or remove previously applied wax or surface protection. Containing no wax itself, it can be used to clean surfaces that have been covered with boat wax or protective product. MSRP: $17.99 for 16 oz. bottle. For more info: (337) 347-5675, SRD20.com
Ghost 20
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Ghost 20 is a hybrid pack suitable for use as a backpack, briefcase, or messenger bag in a size that is slightly smaller than the Ghost 30 pack. Built to accommodate a laptop, books, documents and more, the heart of the Ghost 20 is an integrated back panel pocket intended to secure a handgun for EDC/CCW practitioners. Constructed of 500D nylon Cordura, the Ghost 20 features PU coating, built-in and adjustable shoulder straps, sewn-in handles and more. The Ghost 20 measures 19″x12.5″x5.5″ and has a 1,220 cubic-inch capacity. MSRP: From $159.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsMountaineering.com
B2 Riflescope Line
Blaser
The B2 Riflescope Line from Blaser features world-class German optical performance to accommodate thermal clip-on devices. These all-purpose hunting scopes made in Germany features a 6x zoom and 30mm main tube. B2 riflescopes are compact, robust and engineered to handle the additional weight and stress when shooting with a thermal unit attached. MSRP: From $1,700. For more info: (210) 377-2527, Blaser-Group.com
Verse Pro Pant
Blocker Outdoors
Blocker Outdoors’ Verse Pro Pant is made of polyester double-weave fabric. This 4-way stretch fabric makes the pants strong as well as comfortable and gives the wearer easy, unrestricted movement. DWR treated to repel moisture, the Shield Verse Pro Pant caters to the modern whitetail, big-game and run-and-gun saddle hunters. Available in Realtree Edge (in picture), Mossy Oak Terra Outland and Alder camo patterns. MSRP: $119.99. For more info: (866) 344-1385, BlockerOutdoors.com
D-BOX Tackle System
Daiwa US
DAIWA’s D-BOX Tackle System features clear weathertight lids with four robust, tight-snapping latches to keep everything in check. Internal tabs are cut clean for instant organizing of each slot, with a total of 12 compartments in the 3600-size and 20 compartments in the 3700-size. Available in shallow, regular and deep models. DAIWA’s D-BOX Tackle System boxes are made from 100% recycled plastic. MSRP: From $11.99. For more info: (562) 375-6800, Daiwa.us