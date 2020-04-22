Multi-Caliber Survival

Portability

The X-Caliber combo can be broken down for ease of carry until you need it. The break-open design allows for the X-Caliber to be brought quickly into action by folding it shut since there is no operating action to complicate function. This lack of an action also assists in lowering overall dimensions while maintaining 18.5″ barrels. The X-Caliber was folded and unfolded dozens of times while at the range to ascertain if reliability issues could be induced or if it could be broken. This was not the case. It hammered out rounds all day long.

Accuracy was surprisingly good with the caliber adapters. Initial X-Caliber target sighting with multiple calibers took place at 10 yards with a focus on confirming similar points of aim. The rifled adapters generated more than acceptable accuracy out to 30 yards. The various 9mm loads tested easily maintained the ability to keep multiple rounds inside a silhouette IPSC target “A” zone out to 35 yards. As expected, recoil was non-existent with a pistol cartridge in a rifle. The same can’t be said of firing 12-gauge rounds out of a 6 lb. platform.

The lower .22LR barrel was more than capable out to 30 yards with the X-Caliber’s open sights. It is easy to imagine sniping a grouse, squirrel or rabbit with .22LR barrel saving the shotgun shells for other roles. The .22LR ammunition is much easier to pack in a survival situation and you can carry 50 rounds in the space one shotgun shell takes up. The much lower sound signature of the .22LR will not advertise your position as easily as touching off a shotgun round.

An innovative 12-gauge product worthy of consideration for use in a survival situation is the Winchester PDX1 load. It combines a 1-oz. slug and three 00-buck pellets. The PDX1 load harkens back to the “buck-n-ball” loads used by our forefathers in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.

Range testing of the Winchester PDX1 raised eyebrows with its performance combining the best of both worlds for the shotgun — 100-yard slug performance and 16″ buckshot patterns at 30 yards with one of the four holes being made by the 1-oz. slug! The Winchester PDX1 offers the same accuracy as dedicated slug loads — 3″ groups at 50 yards — with the added benefit of three 00 buckshot pellets.

Decision-making related to survival situations involves factors such as climate, geography and habitat. These factors determine what items are a must-have, and which are optional when it comes to basic survival scenarios. Without causing a collective gasp in the gun culture, weapon decision is not the priority in terms of survival planning. The foldable, easy-to-transport Chiappa X-Caliber with adapter inserts is a sure way to hedge your bets no matter the scenario. Its compact profile makes it likely to be on hand instead of sitting home in the safe.

