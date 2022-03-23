The Swampfox Sentinel

Seamless Action

Although placing the Sentinel on a stock Hellcat will not allow co-witnessing, there is enough front sight in the image to give the shooter an emergency sight picture in case the gun is dropped into a ravine and the shooter miraculously recovers it and the glass has some damage. It would take an apocalyptic bump to damage this glass, so I am talking hypothetical here.

If you cannot decide which style or color is best for you, the first rule is the fact all of these options work for most shooters. For those who believe the light in the refrigerator is always on, the corresponding type is your model. For those who believe they can open and close the door faster than the food is illuminated, you know what to do. I used to think the red reticle was the only way to go. However, green often has an advantage in transitional lighting, like fog, or when it is nearly dusk. I cannot differentiate between the two with a shot timer, but I liked the contrast of the green and opted for the green Shake n wake.

Just so you know, I do not know of a human being who can fool the sight. That is, just the act of shifting the gun a little will wake the sight. Putting it into action is seamless.