Chest Is Best For Big Guns

Barranti Leather NW Hunter
Doc Barranti makes one of the prettiest chest rigs out there. His harness is very comfortable, with its heavily padded shoulder strap. Carrying your gun all day has never been easier with this system. Doc uses brass “D” rings on his rig for a durable, practical work of art. His NW Hunter holster has a retention strap for added security. Scoped handguns are no problem, as Doc alters his holster for a perfect fit.
Doc also offers a “T” converter, allowing you to convert your favorite belt holster to chest rig status using the same NW Hunter harness system for added versatility. Doc’s work is top notch, and you’d be hard pressed to find a finer rig.
Learn more at BarrantiLeather.com.