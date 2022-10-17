Bond Arms Roughneck

Initial Thoughts

Even though this is not Bond’s top-of-the-line model, I was impressed with the workmanship and the small gun locked up as tight as a vault door in a bank.

My personal Roughneck is chambered for .45 ACP and I have a set of 9mm barrels as well.

According to Bond Arms, since a Roughneck does not go through the usual sanding and polishing of the frame, tiny casting imperfections and rough areas may be present. These flaws would never be acceptable on other Bond models. The fine line between the trigger guard and frame on my gun was barely visible, but no other blemishes were found.

Unlike some Bond Arms models, the Roughneck does not have extractors. This would be superfluous for either .45 ACP or 9mm as they are rimless cartridges. A small cutout at the breech end of the barrels allows for manual extraction of fired rounds. Not to worry, however, because the case is fully supported and only a very small amount of the case head and rim protrudes into the notch.

Unlike the original derringers, Bond Arms guns have a trigger guard. My first thought was this is unnecessary, but upon reflection, it’s a darned good idea. It’s quite possible in a moment of carelessness someone would try to holster a cocked gun with the safety off, resulting in injury or possibly death. While the trigger guard can be detached by removing a single screw in the frame, it is not recommended either by Bond Arms or this scribe.

According to studies, between 70% to 95% of the world’s population is right-handed. Among them are those rare ambidextrous individuals who can use either hand equally well. All Bond Arms derringers are perfect for a right-hander as all operations — barrel release, safety removal and cocking — can be performed without releasing a firing grip.

To keep my finger off the trigger until I’m ready to fire, I have always been taught to touch the firearm’s frame, not the trigger guard. A “startle response” will result in an involuntary tightening of the hand and could result in the trigger being pulled.

The frame on the Roughneck is only about a half-inch wide and radiused, which can allow the finger to unintentionally slip onto the trigger. I found a very secure location to place my finger is in the groove between the barrels.