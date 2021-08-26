Bitten by a Diamondback

Steve McQueen carried one in “Bullitt” and used it to shoot a bad guy dead in the final scenes of that classic film.

John Wayne packed one in “McQ” and again in “Brannigan,” and in both films he put down the villains decisively.

Yeah, I had to have one, but back in the days when those films were produced, my budget just couldn’t justify the expense, especially for a wheelgun that could only fire standard-pressure .38 Special ammunition. I already owned a deadly-accurate 6” Model 19 Smith & Wesson, which handled .357 Magnums. So, the ownership of a Colt snake gun that seemed to be a beefed-up Detective Special — with a Python-like full-underlug barrel featuring the eye-catching vent rail on top — went to the back burner.

Some people wait months, maybe a few years, to satisfy an urge. I waited decades.

As bad luck would have it, my opportunity came in the summer of 2010. I got tipped off by a buddy that a fellow in Oregon had posted one for sale and I immediately reached out via e-mail and a telephone call.

The fellow was selling off a gun collection and this 4” Diamondback was among the firearms in the estate. It had gathered dust in a gun safe for several years, and when he told me how much he wanted — a ridiculously low figure, considering I’d seen the same model fetching more than twice as much at Seattle-area gun shows — I said “Deal.”

An hour later, I had arranged for an FFL pal to take care of the legalities on my end. He hooked up with the FFL in Oregon who was assisting the Beaver State gent to stay out of trouble on his side of the Columbia River.

Less than an hour after that, my excitement was bludgeoned by a phone call from an emergency room physician explaining how mom had suffered a massive heart attack and was being stabilized as best as possible, which soon became obvious was wishful thinking. It was about 50 miles to the Tacoma hospital from my office in a different county. I called home, called my brother and hit the road.

In retrospect, it may have been the Diamondback transaction that helped me keep things together. I spent a long day at the hospital. When my brother showed up, we called my sister in another state. She was on the road within a couple of hours.

And then I remembered the revolver. There may be nothing better than a personal distraction to help someone walk through a family emergency. Others may react differently, but this one provided a calming influence.

I overnighted a cashier’s check to the Oregon FFL, telling him the situation, and asked him to coordinate with my guy. In the firearms community, you run across some of the nicest people.