Being Salty — With a Smile

Home On the Range

On the home front, the best example of being prepared can be explained by introducing my friend Phil. A cop’s cop, retiring years ago, Phil was a Trooper, K9 handler, SWAT team member and finally Firearms Instructor. No Marvin Milquetoast, Phil is all Trooper. He cleaned things up by locking up bad guys. Simple formula, eh?

Most cops desire seclusion at home, dreaming of living on top of a mountain or out in the middle of nowhere, having a long line of sight. Phil did just that, building his house on top of the highest point of his 67-acre property. His driveway is about a half-mile, complete with motion sensors. Yeah, plural!

Having 90 seconds to “get ready” when alerted, he grabs his trusty Walmart Greeter, a shortened double-barreled shotgun. Carried along his leg, it’s unnoticeable, as he steps onto his deck, peering out, waiting. If known, he returns the greeter, if not, it stays by his side.

Inside, Phil’s La-Z-Boy chair has a .38 snubby within reach. He also has a 6″ S&W model 28 Highway Patrolman tucked away to answer any trouble. He’s rehearsed scenarios with his wife, should a home invader make the mistake of entering, involving his Colt 1911.

Does he sound paranoid? Phil simply says, “I’m too old to fight and too young to die!” Is it paranoia if you know people are willing to hurt you for your belongings? Most cops believe it’s better to have and not need, being prepared for the worst, while hoping for the best.