GUNS Magazine 1971 Classic Editions

Click On The Issue Date To Download A PDF Of These

Classic GUNS Magazine Issues From 1971

Check Back Each Month For A New Issue

These are large files that may take a few minutes or more to download depending on Internet connection speed. Please make sure you have sufficient disc space available to accommodate the file size. To read the document, you’ll need Adobe Acrobat or other .pdf viewing compatible application.

You can get Acrobat FREE from Adobe at the following address: https://get.adobe.com/reader/