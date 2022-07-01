Sierra Reloading Manual Vol. 6

If you have a sudden need to bludgeon an elk to death with a book, the 6th Edition of the Sierra Rifle and Handgun Reloading Manual might be a good choice. I won’t dig out the bathroom scale to weigh the thing but I’m sure it’s on par with a case of 6.5 Creedmoor! That’s an awful lot of data at your fingertips!

With 1,368 pages of reloading charts and information, cartridge information, history and equipment recommendations, the three-ring-binder format is fantastic for keeping the pages open when you’re trying to write down the pertinent data. I also enjoyed the Q&A section covering some of the interesting questions Sierra technical services folks have fielded over the years.

MSRP: $39.99

SierraBullets.com