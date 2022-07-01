EXCLUSIVES: GHOST STORIES: BIDEN BALLISTICS 101

Sierra Reloading Manual Vol. 6

Written By Brent Wheat
2022
0

If you have a sudden need to bludgeon an elk to death with a book, the 6th Edition of the Sierra Rifle and Handgun Reloading Manual might be a good choice. I won’t dig out the bathroom scale to weigh the thing but I’m sure it’s on par with a case of 6.5 Creedmoor! That’s an awful lot of data at your fingertips!

With 1,368 pages of reloading charts and information, cartridge information, history and equipment recommendations, the three-ring-binder format is fantastic for keeping the pages open when you’re trying to write down the pertinent data. I also enjoyed the Q&A section covering some of the interesting questions Sierra technical services folks have fielded over the years.

MSRP: $39.99
SierraBullets.com

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine August 2022 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
Sierra Reloading...
If you have a sudden need to bludgeon an elk to death with a book, the 6th Edition of the Sierra Rifle and Handgun Reloading Manual might be a good choice.
Read Full Article
Alliant’s Red...
Everything about sixgun power changed when the .44 Magnum arrived in late 1955. After graduating from high school in 1956 I started my journey down the path...
Read Full Article
hornet handguns
Hornet Handguns
Today we have a long, long list of repeating rifles available chambered in cartridges designed for long-range varmints and small game hunting. A century ago...
Read Full Article
2022
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

SOG Flash MT...
SOG Knives carved out a nice slice of the multi-tool market when they focused on equipping our military personnel back during the conflicts in the Middle East.
Read Full Article
Sierra Reloading...
If you have a sudden need to bludgeon an elk to death with a book, the 6th Edition of the Sierra Rifle and Handgun Reloading Manual might be a good choice.
Read Full Article
John Hancock signature
The Other Guys
So who was Benjamin Rush? How did he commit treason against the British Crown by signing one document, and then try to betray George Washington with one he...
Read Full Article