Piece Of Cake, Right?

The task seemed easy. The .32 Rimfire family of cases is the same diameter as the .32 Colt. I assumed I could drill out the primer cup just large enough to accept a commonly available .22 rimfire power load or .22 rimfire acorn round. The .22 Rimfire load would be centered but it appeared the firing pin should reach it. Heckman confirmed he had done this very thing and the modified cases worked properly in most of the .32 Rimfire firearms he owned.

Following Heckman’s instructions, I carefully modified the cases and attempted to test-fire the revolver. Much to my frustration, the firing pin did not reach deep enough into the rim to catch the .22 power load.

Heckman confided some shooters use .27-caliber power loads. I did some measuring. The firing pin in my revolver should be able to hit the .27 power load rim, but it would take precision machining to leave enough case rim to chamber correctly. My feeble drill press and tools were not exact enough for the task. Each attempt ended with the rim of the case coming off. But, in doing so, the .27 power load fit perfectly into the .32 Colt case, leaving only the power load rim exposed. A test fit in the revolver proved the modified case would chamber properly. I loaded up a few rounds to test. Excitement turned to frustration when nothing happened. An inspection of the rounds found no marks in the rims! The .27 rimfire rims did not hold the case far enough out to allow the firing pin to strike them!

Luckily, I just received a sampling of cases and reloading tools Heckman made in his home shop. Unlike the cases I made, Heckman offset the power load rim to match the rim of the .32 Colt case. With reserved excitement, I loaded up a batch of rounds.

After weeks of failures and frustrations, I was somewhat expecting another hurdle to appear, but the new cases worked! The elegant old revolver shot perfectly!