Reloading the .38-40

Much of what we said about the loading of the .44 WCF or .44-40 also applies to the .38-40. The same 40 grains of black powder used under a 200-grain bullet was now teamed up with a 180-grain bullet making it a powerful sixgun round. Modern brass with its solid head will only hold about 35 grains of black powder. However, I have duplicated the old loads using the higher capacity balloon head brass and 40 grains of Goex black powder, yielding well over 1,100 fps in a 7-1/2″ Colt Single Action. Compare this load to modern .40 S&W loads!

Loading the .38-40, just as with the .44-40, is not quite as simple as loading for more modern cartridges. Although there is not as much variation in .38-40 chambers and barrels as the .44-40, quite often earlier sixguns will have oversize chamber throats. This does not seem to be a problem in any of the currently produced Colt Single Actions or replicas. USFA also held tight tolerances in their chambers throats and all replica manufacturers have mated cylinder and barrel dimensions exceptionally well. I size all my cast bullets for the .38-40 to 0.400″ and this has worked out quite well.

Brass for the .38-40, just as with the .44-40, is also thinner at the neck than more modern cartridges and the same care must be used in lining up the cartridge case with the sizing die or the result will be a ruined case. It takes very little effort for the case neck to crumple if it hits the die off-center. For many years, I used Remington and Winchester .38-40 brass, and the latter — when redeemed from once-fired brass — was a particular problem as the primer pockets had to be reamed out before they would accept new primers. Just as with the .44-40, Starline brass seems to be a little tougher and heavier and less likely to crumple. However, it is not indestructible and care needs to be taken.

Since the .38-40 is a tapered case, an old-fashioned, non-carbide sizing die is required. This means cases must be lubed before being re-sized. I normally put about 100 pieces of brass in a shallow cardboard tray and spray them with Hornady wax-based spray-on lubrication. Being wax, it will not compromise primers. My actual loading is done with RCBS .38-40 dies on their Model 2000 Progressive Press. This press allows for the use of four dies, which means I can use one die for seating and another die for crimping. By separating the steps, there is less chance of crumpling a case.