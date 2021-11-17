Mold addict!

Never Stop

I’ve tried to experience most any sort of bullet that can be cast at home with my own two hands. Molds for hollowpoint, hollowbase, semiwadcutters, wadcutters, round nose, round nose/flatpoint, plain base or gas check have passed through my hands. Of course combinations are available such as hollowpoint semi-wadcutter with gas check.

Over the years I’ve tried iron, brass and aluminum mold blocks. Collectively they have been cut with one, two, three, four and six cavities. The most recent mold I’ve acquired came from Accurate Molds in Salt Lake City. It is for a .38-40, 175-grain RN/FP plain base bullet and made of iron with three cavities. It pretty well illustrates what I like in a revolver bullet mold in regards to the block material, number of cavities and bullet form.

Here’s a good example of my affliction. In 2020 I purchased a fine .41 Colt SAA made in the early 1900s. I won’t go into detail about this cartridge’s oddness just now but suffice it to say I needed a hollowbase bullet of about 190-grains about 0.386″ to 0.388″ in diameter. I’ll explain the mismatch of dimensions in a future column.

After buying the .41 Colt I began looking for a used hollowbase mold dropping about a 190-grain bullet of 0.386″/0.388″. Lyman used to make them and a now-defunct company called Rapine Molds did so too. Both versions were single cavity only. I had no luck, but a tip led me to MP Molds which offers an ingenious method of casting hollowbase bullets in multiple cavity molds. Surprisingly, MP Molds is located in Slovenia but the .41 Colt mold arrived in a mere week. It is made of brass and of beautiful quality.

Why is this .41 Colt story a sign of my addiction? Because I would not stop. Diligently I kept searching until I found on eBay a Lyman mold #386178 and later a Rapine mold #386185. Then I had custom-made by Buffalo Arms Company of Idaho both 0.386″ and 0.388″ lube/sizing dies. In the end I spent about $750 in molds and sizing dies for this one revolver. I just couldn’t help myself!

A major change in bullet molds has occurred since I started in 1966. Back then most were produced in factories and cut by the “cherry” method. This was when a hardened cutter was built in the image of the bullet. Then it was spun in a milling machine while the mold blocks were pressed together. Therefore, manufacturers offered standard selections as is still done by Lyman, RCBS, Redding/Saeco and Lee.