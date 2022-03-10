Today we have all kinds of jacketed bullets for every conceivable cartridge, even though there are shortages from time to time because of the heavy buying of bullets and ammunition by so many shooters. The problem is not finding bullets but deciding which ones to use. What about jacketed bullets in the .44 Special?

The .44 Special was the first big bore cartridge to appear in the 20th century. The first large-frame Smith & Wesson, which we now call an N-Frame, appeared in late 1907 as the New Century, Hand Ejector 1st Model, or as most people know it today, the Triple-Lock. The .44 Special cartridge itself was simply an elongated .44 Russian using the same 246-grain round-nose lead bullet at the same muzzle velocity. Much of the early ammunition was even loaded with black powder just as the .44 Russian was. The .44 Special cartridge is a perfect example of manufacturers not knowing exactly what they had. The original muzzle velocity was somewhere around 750 fps.

I have no idea who was the first to heavy-load the .44 Special, however, it may certainly have been Elmer Keith and he was the first to write about it. Because of his writings, a cult of sorts grew up around the .44 Special including a special group of enthusiasts known as the .44 Associates who shared ammunition reloading information and also published a manual with hundreds of .44 Special loads. All of Elmer Keith’s work, once he decided on the best bullet shape, was done with his #429421 bullet he designed for Lyman-Ideal and which dropped from the bullet mold at about 250 grains. This bullet is the classic semi-wadcutter design with three driving bands of equal diameter, one which made up the base, one which was below the crimping groove and the third one which formed the shoulder of the bullet. What has become known as the Keith load drove this bullet at about 1,200 fps in a 7-1/2″ barrel as my tests have confirmed. I doubt if Keith ever used a jacketed bullet in the .44 Special.