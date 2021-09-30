Blackpowder blues

I don’t blame Fess Parker but I can point fingers at Kirk Douglas and Dewey Martin in “The Big Sky,” Chuck Heston and Brian Keith in “The Mountain Men,” and most assuredly at Robert Redford in “Jeremiah Johnson.”

I think Clark Gable in “Across the Wide Missouri” bears some responsibility as well. They all pushed me into blackpowder shooting and being something of an elitist, I didn’t want anything to do with modern inline muzzleloaders. Oh, no, I wanted a caplock only because flintlocks seemed a bit too primitive and modern in-lines are just too modern. And, besides, I just love that blue smoke!

Many, if not most states have separate “primitive weapons” opportunities for big game and that just enticed me more.

At the old Fishing & Hunting News, where I worked back in the 1980s and 90s, we got a shipment of Lyman Trade Rifles and I bought one that had been returned by somebody. It was a .54-caliber rifle with basic sights, brass furniture and a hardwood stock that had been horribly stained at the factory. It became a project rifle and turned into a dandy shooter.

I spent one entire weekend removing the stain and the following week sanding and refinishing the stock, which turned out to have something of a subtle pattern in the wood under that ugly stain. Having smoothed the wood down with 1,000 grit sandpaper and then finishing with fine steel wool, the stock sat for several days before I hand-rubbed the new finish consisting of warm linseed and tung oil, and warmed neutral shoe wax into the dry wood. It now sheds water superbly and every winter near the wood stove, I give the stock another rub with the shoe wax.

While that was going on, I acquired a different trigger guard, brushed out the bore and cleaned it out with boiling soapy water. I installed a new nipple and got rid of the wood ramrod, replacing it with a synthetic because I just didn’t trust the wood to be hickory.