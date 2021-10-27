Tying It Up

McDonald was a SAF case and not only nullified Chicago’s decades-old handgun ban but also did something even more important — the McDonald ruling, authored by Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., tied the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment.

Not every state has a specific right-to-bear-arms provision in their state constitution. Six states don’t — California, Maryland and Minnesota, Iowa, New Jersey and New York. There are debatable provisions in the Iowa and New Jersey state constitutions and New York’s constitution provides for “organized” and “unorganized” militia. However, thanks to McDonald, all states are now subject to the Second Amendment, which initially had been seen as a restraint on the federal government.