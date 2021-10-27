Other Options

There are many other ways of contributing to the Second Amendment framework and the key is to do it this month.

As I’ve mentioned before, make a donation to your local gun club’s juniors program. If the organization doesn’t have such a program, volunteer to start one, and do it this month! You’ll get plenty of help from the NRA and maybe club members who are parents or retired grandparents. Plan to work on this project through the coming winter months so in the spring, when it’s time to visit the shooting range, your program will be all set.

Also, at the December meeting of your local shooting organization, make a gift to the juniors program of a brick of .22-caliber rimfire ammunition and maybe a pack of regulation paper targets.

You might also build some new target stands for the juniors. I’ve built target stands out of a 1″ PVC pipe with joints. You should be able to purchase the materials for a half-dozen of these for under $100, and if you pool resources with a couple of others, this is a holiday gift that will keep on giving. Be sure to fill the bases with sand and seal them to prevent them from falling over in the wind.

As an alternative, check with your local Boy Scout Council and see if they might welcome such a contribution.

Another option is to make a gift of ear and eye protection to the club. Range safety glasses and earphones or even a box of foam earplugs are a nice gesture.

Something you may have never considered is to buy a subscription to GUNS, American Handgunner or some other firearms periodical — or several of them — for your local public library, and do it this month. Make it a Christmas gift. This puts valuable information into the hands of the reading public. If some librarian’s nose gets out of joint, be prepared to defend your contribution in the public forum.

If not magazines, buy some books about firearms and donate them to the public library, and send an announcement to your local community newspaper. There are many options, whether technical in nature or historical. Here are some suggestions: Any book authored by Massad Ayoob, John Taffin, Wayne Van Zwoll, Bryce Towsley, Jim Zumbo, Stephen Halbrook, David Kopel or the late Bill Jordan, Elmer Keith and Charles Askins make for great reading and superb references.

December is the month of giving, and some gifts have a way of making a big impact for many years to come. You can play Santa in many ways, and wrap up what has been a tumultuous year with a feeling you have accomplished something good.

As I’ve endeavored to explain, there are many ways to effectively defend the Second Amendment. Make an investment in your future, the futures of your children, their children and in continuing the right to keep and bear arms.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine