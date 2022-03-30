Defense equals Offense

Mid-Terms

Just over six months from now, we all get to vote in the mid-term elections. This will be your opportunity to help take Congress away from anti-gunners and effectively put the Biden-Harris gun control agenda down for the count. Likewise, help change your state legislature. As this column explained last month, Virginia did it, so can you.

If Republicans take over the House of Representatives, watch for radical dinosaurs such as Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and their comrades to retire. If Republicans re-capture the Senate, you might be saying “good-bye” to Dianne Feinstein, Bernie Sanders and maybe even Chuck Schumer. They will not like being out of power and if they stick around, it is your job as a constituent to help make them miserable.

Here are some other things for your political wish list:

• Legislation mandating national reciprocity for all concealed carry permits and licenses by all states. National “constitutional carry” will come later because you’ve got to do this sort of thing in steps. Anti-gunners invariably overreach and it costs them. We show our allies on Capitol Hill that reciprocity works, they will be more likely to take our efforts to the next level.

• Legislation requiring all states to become NICS compliant, coupled with a provision any holder of an active concealed carry license anywhere in the country can purchase and take home a handgun on the same day. This is something you can also demand from your state legislators. It should be non-negotiable.

• A bill allowing cross-state purchasing of handguns. If you can clear a NICS check in your home state, you can clear a NICS check in a neighboring state or six states away. You are the same unique individual and you use the same information on a Form 4473 whether in Portland, Ore. or Portland, Maine. This must also not be open to negotiation. The creation of the NICS system should have automatically nullified this restriction years ago. It is time to fix this.

As gun owners, remind your political representative you’re not asking the impossible. You’re not even asking for anything special. You are merely asking to be able to exercise your rights as a citizen regardless of whether or not you cross an invisible state line — and you expect them to act in your interest.